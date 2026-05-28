Russia Restricts Imports of Armenian Vegetables and Strawberries

Russia's agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor will temporarily restrict imports of fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, leafy greens, and strawberries from Armenia starting May 30.

Photo: local tomatoes by liz west from Boxborough, MA, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Tomatoes

The restrictions will remain in force "until an appropriate mechanism ensuring the safety of shipped products is developed,” the agency said in a statement.

Rosselkhoznadzor explained that the measures were introduced because of increasing violations linked to shipments of Armenian fruit and vegetable products and in order to protect phytosanitary safety, which officials said is currently under threat.

Russian Inspectors Report Repeated Violations

According to Rosselkhoznadzor, Armenian authorities failed to implement measures addressing previously identified violations.

During inspections carried out at enterprises in Armenia between May 21 and May 27, Russian specialists discovered quarantine pests and organisms in greenhouses that are classified as dangerous for member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Russian authorities also stated that such quarantine objects had already been detected 181 times in 2026 during the import of Armenian agricultural products into Russia.

Rosselkhoznadzor further stressed that a large volume of produce comes from suppliers with unclear ownership structures who avoid mandatory quarantine phytosanitary inspections.

According to the agency, this points to the absence of an effective product traceability system in Armenia for exported goods.

Russia Previously Halted Imports of Armenian Flowers and Water

Last week, Russia also suspended imports of flowers and mineral water from Armenia.

Rosselkhoznadzor head Sergey Dankvert stated on May 22 that Russian authorities also had concerns regarding fruit and vegetable supplies from the country.