Kremlin Dismisses Kallas Remarks on Russia Military Restrictions

The European Union will demand military restrictions on Russia during any future negotiations on Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by European Commission, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ European Union

“We must demand from Russia the same concessions that Russia demands from Ukraine. If military restrictions apply to Ukraine, they must also apply to Russia,” Kallas stated.

The EU will also demand the “withdrawal of Russian troops from Moldova and Georgia,” referring in Georgia’s case to the territories of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, since no Russian troops are stationed in the country itself.

Kallas Rejects Russian Influence Over Negotiation Format

According to Kallas, the European Union should not fall into what she described as Russia’s attempt to impose discussions about who exactly would represent Europe during possible negotiations with Moscow.

“This is a trap Russia wants to drag us into — discussing who exactly will speak with them, while they themselves already choose who suits them,” she said.

Kallas stressed that the key factor is not the composition of negotiating delegations, but a unified and coordinated position from the entire European bloc.

Kallas Makes Street-Style Statements – Moscow

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov responded to Kallas’s remarks by dismissing them as “street-level statements.”

“These are ordinary street-style remarks from this lady, which everyone has already grown accustomed to and to which, I would say, very few people react. Who is going to react to this?” Ushakov said.

Kremlin Accuses EU of Wanting to Prolong the Conflict

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously stated that the European Union only imitates a desire to negotiate with Russia over a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict while in reality encouraging Kyiv to continue military operations.

According to Peskov, such discussions amount to “quasi-scholasticism.”

The Kremlin spokesman also compared European Union membership to “a carrot hanging in front of many countries,” suggesting that accession to the bloc remains an unattainable dream for numerous states.

Meanwhile, Viktor Sobolev, a member of the Russian State Duma defense committee, stated that European countries are actively preparing for a possible conflict with Moscow.

He referred to alleged European Union plans to prolong the conflict in Ukraine until 2030 in order to prepare for a potential confrontation with Russia.

According to Sobolev, Russia has four years to complete its military operation and rebuild its armed forces to repel aggression from any geopolitical adversary.

Russia Names Condition for Restoring Contacts With the EU

Vladislav Maslennikov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of European Problems, outlined the condition under which contacts with the European Union could resume.

“The prospects for our contacts with the European Union directly depend on the genuine readiness of its leadership to reconsider its anti-Russian foreign policy course and properly respect our legitimate interests,” Maslennikov said.

He also stressed that Russia has never rejected dialogue with Europe and has always supported resolving issues through diplomatic means.

On May 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Europe should choose a negotiator who had not spoken “badly” about Russia. He added that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder could be a suitable candidate for such a role.