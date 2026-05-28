Kaja Kallas Says Only US Diplomats Left Kyiv After Russian Missile Strike Warning

After Russia warned about future strikes on Kyiv, all foreign diplomatic missions remained in the Ukrainian capital except for the US embassy, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by EU2017EE Estonian Presidency, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Kaja Kallas

"All embassies stayed, except one,” Kallas said, clarifying that American diplomats had left Kyiv.

Diplomats from the US embassy reportedly departed Kyiv during the night of May 24 before Russian strikes targeted the Ukrainian capital. Dmitry Litvin, communications adviser to the Ukrainian president, confirmed that American diplomats had left the city before the overnight attack.

"We heard that American diplomats left Kyiv at that time [before the strike on Sunday night]. In any case, Ukraine is grateful to all embassies that continue operating in Kyiv,” Litvin said.

At the same time, he described the situation as strange and stated that Ukraine should not interpret Kallas's comments directly.

US Embassy Calls Kallas's Statement False

After Russia warned about possible strikes on Kyiv, Kallas stated that the US embassy had left the city while all other diplomatic missions remained.

However, the American embassy denied those claims and stressed that diplomatic operations in Kyiv continue as normal.

"There have been no changes to our operations, and any reports suggesting otherwise are false. The safety of Americans remains the State Department's highest priority,” the embassy said.

At the same time, the embassy reiterated its recommendation that American citizens should avoid traveling to Ukraine because of the armed conflict.

Russia Urged the US to Evacuate Its Embassy

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reportedly emphasized the need to evacuate the American embassy in Kyiv. Moscow said it expected a responsible reaction from Washington.

Lavrov also explained to Rubio the reasons behind Russia's decision to carry out strikes on Kyiv.

On May 25, Moscow announced upcoming strikes against Ukrainian decision-making centers. Russia's Foreign Ministry urged foreign nationals, including diplomatic personnel and representatives of international organizations, to leave Kyiv as quickly as possible.

Residents of the Ukrainian capital were also advised to stay away from military and administrative infrastructure facilities.

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued the warning after Ukrainian forces struck the educational building and dormitory of a college in Starobilsk in the Luhansk People's Republic.

The drone attack took place during the night of May 22. According to Russian officials, 21 people were killed and another 44 were injured.

"All of this exhausted our patience. Under these conditions, the Russian Armed Forces are beginning systematic strikes against enterprises of Ukraine's military-industrial complex in Kyiv. (…) Strikes will also target decision-making centers and command posts,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

On May 24, Russia launched what officials described as retaliatory strikes against Ukraine over the Starobilsk attack. Explosions were heard across Kyiv overnight amid reports of an incoming Oreshnik missile.