Putin Arrives in Kazakhstan for State Visit and Eurasian Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit, the office of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced on its official Telegram channel.

Photo: Kremlin.Ru Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

During the visit, Putin will hold talks with Tokayev and take part in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in Astana.

Ahead of the trip, the Kremlin announced that Putin had written an article titled "Russia and Kazakhstan: Alliance at the Heart of Eurasia,” which appeared in the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper.

The Russian leader's state visit to Kazakhstan is scheduled to take place from May 27 to May 29.

Putin Highlights Strategic Partnership With Kazakhstan

In the article, Putin described his relationship with Tokayev as warm and constructive.

"Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich and I have built genuinely friendly and sincere relations. Russia and Kazakhstan share strong bonds of friendship, good neighborliness, and mutually beneficial cooperation rooted in our common history and the close interweaving of cultures and human destinies,” Putin wrote.

He added that discussions between the two leaders always take place in an atmosphere of trust and focus on achieving practical results.

According to Putin, the main goal of Russian-Kazakh cooperation remains the expansion of mutually beneficial ties across all sectors.

The Russian president also said Moscow holds "great respect” for Kazakhstan as a strong and prosperous state with an effective political system and a steadily growing economy.

Economic Cooperation Remains Central to Bilateral Relations

Putin stated that Russia has invested nearly $30 billion in Kazakhstan's economy.

He also noted that more than 40 percent of all Kazakh legal entities with foreign capital operate jointly with Russian partners. Around 70 large-scale projects involving Russian investors are currently underway in Kazakhstan, he said.

"I am confident that our talks during the upcoming visit will give a substantial boost to the further strengthening of the Russian-Kazakh partnership,” Putin wrote.

The visit comes shortly after Putin completed a two-day trip to China on May 20, only days after US President Donald Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

While the US-China summit ended without signed agreements, Russia and China announced dozens of joint projects covering energy, infrastructure, visa-free travel, and media cooperation. Moscow and Beijing also adopted a declaration supporting a multipolar world order and opposing pressure on sovereign states.

Putin Emphasizes Shared WWII History

Putin also stressed the importance of the Soviet victory in World War II in the shared historical memory of Russia and Kazakhstan.

"Our countries deeply honor the heroism of fathers, grandfathers, and great-grandfathers who fought side by side against Nazism and, at the cost of enormous sacrifice, brought peace to all of Europe,” he wrote.

The Russian president also thanked Tokayev for visiting Moscow on May 8-9 to attend ceremonies marking the 81st anniversary of Victory Day.