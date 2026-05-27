World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Kremlin Says Putin Remains Open to Talks With European Leaders

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to negotiations with European countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in remarks cited by RIA Novosti.

Vladimir Putin
Photo: kremlin.ru is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0
Vladimir Putin

"Russia remains open to dialogue, and President Putin is willing to engage in negotiations. However, European countries only start moving toward that understanding,” Peskov said.

His comments came amid ongoing discussions in Europe over who could potentially serve as a negotiator in future contacts with Moscow.

Europe Discusses Possible Negotiators

European officials continue to debate possible candidates who could represent the European Union in talks with Russia, although member states have so far failed to agree on a single figure.

Among the names reportedly under consideration are former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

However, Merkel has declined the idea of acting as a mediator between Russia and the European Union.

According to reports, Merkel believes discussions aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine should remain the responsibility of current heads of state and government rather than former political leaders.

The debate highlights growing interest within Europe in reopening diplomatic channels with Moscow as the war in Ukraine continues and pressure builds for renewed negotiations.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russian Serial Killer Convicted for 25 Years Escapes Military Hospital
Society
Russian Serial Killer Convicted for 25 Years Escapes Military Hospital
Soviet Car Legend Returns: Volga Reveals Prices for New Vehicles Ahead of June Launch
Auto
Soviet Car Legend Returns: Volga Reveals Prices for New Vehicles Ahead of June Launch
Popular
'It Will Be Loud': Dmitry Kuleba Advises Some Kyiv Residents to Leave the Capital

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba warned Kyiv residents to prepare psychologically for possible escalation after Russia announced plans for new strikes on military targets in the capital.

'It Will Be Loud': Dmitry Kuleba Advises Some Kyiv Residents to Leave the Capital
Former Georgian President Saakashvili Debuts New Bizarre Look in Court
Former Georgian President Saakashvili Debuts New Bizarre Look in Court
EU Refuses to Evacuate Diplomats From Kyiv as Russia Prepares to Hit Decision-Making Centers
Zelensky Says Ukraine Conflict Could End by November 2026
Armenia Faces Strategic Choice: EU Membership or 'Soft and Intelligent Divorce' with Russia? Andrey Mihayloff Oreshnik Missile Strike Raises Questions as Kyiv Suffers Heavy Military Infrastructure Damage Lyuba Lulko How the Little Ice Age Nearly Destroyed Russia and Changed World History Viktor Pakhomov
US Priorities Shift Away From Ukraine Conflict, Russia-Ukraine Talks Stall Completely
Soviet Car Legend Returns: Volga Reveals Prices for New Vehicles Ahead of June Launch
Russian Serial Killer Convicted for 25 Years Escapes Military Hospital
Russian Serial Killer Convicted for 25 Years Escapes Military Hospital
Last materials
Russian Woman Sentenced to Three Years Over Easter Cake Hookah Video
Storm Shadow Missiles Strike Sevastopol as Russia Reports Major Air Assault
Sea Angels Arrive at Moscow’s Moskvarium in Rare Deep-Sea Exhibition
Eid al-Adha 2026: How Muslims Celebrate the Feast of Sacrifice
Angela Merkel Predicts Ukraine Conflict Will End Within Ten Years
Armenia Faces Strategic Choice: EU Membership or 'Soft and Intelligent Divorce' with Russia?
US Priorities Shift Away From Ukraine Conflict, Russia-Ukraine Talks Stall Completely
Worker Dies After Crane Crashes in Strong Winds
Moscow Braces for Massive Mosquito Invasion at Start of Summer
Russian Serial Killer Convicted for 25 Years Escapes Military Hospital
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.