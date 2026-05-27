Kremlin Says Putin Remains Open to Talks With European Leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to negotiations with European countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in remarks cited by RIA Novosti.

Photo: kremlin.ru is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 Vladimir Putin

"Russia remains open to dialogue, and President Putin is willing to engage in negotiations. However, European countries only start moving toward that understanding,” Peskov said.

His comments came amid ongoing discussions in Europe over who could potentially serve as a negotiator in future contacts with Moscow.

Europe Discusses Possible Negotiators

European officials continue to debate possible candidates who could represent the European Union in talks with Russia, although member states have so far failed to agree on a single figure.

Among the names reportedly under consideration are former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

However, Merkel has declined the idea of acting as a mediator between Russia and the European Union.

According to reports, Merkel believes discussions aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine should remain the responsibility of current heads of state and government rather than former political leaders.

The debate highlights growing interest within Europe in reopening diplomatic channels with Moscow as the war in Ukraine continues and pressure builds for renewed negotiations.