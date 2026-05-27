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Zelensky Warns of Critical Patriot Missile Shortage in Urgent Letter to Trump

World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sent an urgent letter to US President Donald Trump requesting additional air defense systems and Patriot PAC-3 missiles as Ukraine struggles with a growing shortage of ammunition amid intensified Russian attacks.

President of Ukraine visited the headquarters of the Defense Forces in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. (53375400864)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
President of Ukraine visited the headquarters of the Defense Forces in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. (53375400864)

In the letter, Zelensky emphasized Ukraine's heavy dependence on Western allies, particularly the United States, for protection against ballistic missile strikes.

"When it comes to missile defense, we rely on our friends. When it comes to protection against ballistic missiles, we rely almost exclusively on the United States,” the letter stated.

Journalists from Kyiv Independent reported that Ukrainian officials fear Western-supplied air defense systems may struggle to withstand the scale of ongoing Russian bombardments. According to sources cited by the publication, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Olha Stefanishyna, delivered copies of the letter to the White House, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and several members of Congress.

Kyiv Raises Concerns Over Delays in Weapons Deliveries

The document also highlighted Kyiv's concerns about difficulties surrounding weapons deliveries through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List mechanism. The program allows NATO members to finance and transfer military equipment to Ukraine through alliance contributions.

Zelensky urged Washington to accelerate shipments of Patriot systems and ammunition, warning that Ukraine's air defense capabilities face increasing strain as Russian missile and drone attacks intensify.

Ukrainian officials reportedly worry that current supplies may not prove sufficient to sustain prolonged defense operations against large-scale strikes targeting major cities and infrastructure.

Russia Intensifies Attacks Across Ukraine

On May 24, Russia launched one of its largest aerial assaults on Ukrainian territory since the start of the war. Explosions rocked Kyiv overnight amid reports of incoming "Oreshnik” missiles.

On May 25, Russia's Foreign Ministry announced possible future strikes against what it described as Ukrainian "decision-making centers.” The ministry also urged foreign nationals, including diplomatic staff and international organization employees, to leave Kyiv as soon as possible.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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