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Angela Merkel Predicts Ukraine Conflict Will End Within Ten Years

World

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated that the conflict in Ukraine should end within the next ten years.

Meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on 18
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Press Service of the President of Russiais licensed under CC BY 4.0
Meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on 18

"I hope that within ten years the war will be over. And that Ukraine will therefore become an independent, free and sovereign country,” Merkel said speaking on WDR 1LIVE.

Europe Continues Searching for Possible Negotiator With Russia

Earlier reports indicated that European countries continue discussing possible candidates for the role of negotiator with Russia.

However, the main obstacle remains the inability of European Union member states to agree on a single candidate.

Among the names being discussed are:

former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel,

Finnish President Alexander Stubb,

former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Merkel Refuses Role as Mediator

At the same time, Merkel declined the possibility of becoming a mediator in negotiations between Russia and the European Union.

According to the former German chancellor, contacts regarding the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine should remain the responsibility of current heads of state and government.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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