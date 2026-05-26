EU Refuses to Evacuate Diplomats From Kyiv as Russia Prepares to Hit Decision-Making Centers

The European Union has refused to evacuate its diplomats from Kyiv after Russia warned about planned strikes on decision-making centers in the Ukrainian capital.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Photo Claude TRUONG-NGOC, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ EU and Ukraine flags

Anita Hipper, spokesperson for the EU's foreign policy service, made the announcement in response to Moscow's statements.

"The EU will maintain its diplomatic presence in Kyiv unchanged,” Hipper said.

She also stated that the European Union intends to increase military support for Ukraine.

At the same time, Brussels summoned Russia's acting chargé d'affaires to the EU, Karen Malayan.

"We have just summoned the Russian acting chargé d'affaires. This happened very recently, and we made it clear that this is completely unacceptable,” Hipper stated.

Poland Also Refuses to Evacuate Diplomats

Poland, which is a member of the European Union, also announced that it does not plan to evacuate its diplomats following Moscow's warning.

A representative of the Polish Foreign Ministry told Russian journalists that Warsaw does not intend to introduce major changes to the work of its diplomatic mission in Kyiv.

"No significant changes are planned regarding the operating mode of the Polish diplomatic mission in Kyiv or its personnel composition,” the representative said.

Kremlin Comments on Europe's Reaction

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow had received official statements from European capitals after Russia announced plans to strike military targets in Kyiv.

"We have heard several official statements from European capitals and from the representative of the European Union in Kyiv,” Peskov said.

However, the Kremlin spokesman did not specify the exact nature of the statements received.

Russia Announces Planned Strikes on Military Infrastructure

Russia's Foreign Ministry announced on May 25 that Russian forces would begin carrying out systematic strikes against enterprises belonging to Ukraine's military-industrial complex.

The ministry specified that the strikes would target facilities involved in the design, production, programming, and preparation of drones for combat use, as well as decision-making centers and military command posts.

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are beginning the consistent execution of systematic strikes against enterprises of Ukraine's military-industrial complex in Kyiv (…) Strikes will also target decision-making centers and command posts,” the ministry stated.

Because the facilities are located throughout Kyiv, the ministry urged foreign citizens, including diplomatic personnel and representatives of international organizations, to leave the city, while advising Kyiv residents to avoid military and administrative infrastructure sites.

The Foreign Ministry stated that the decision to carry out strikes against decision-making centers followed the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attack on an academic building and dormitory of the Luhansk State Pedagogical University college in Starobilsk.

According to Russian authorities, the strike killed 21 people and injured more than 40 others.

Russian Lawmaker Clarifies Meaning of 'Decision-Making Centers'

Andrey Kartapolov, head of the Russian State Duma Defense Committee, clarified what Russian officials mean by "decision-making centers” in Ukraine.

According to him, the term refers to "hidden and heavily fortified command facilities” used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other security structures.

Kartapolov stressed that these facilities are not located in central Kyiv.

"In this case, decision-making centers refer to underground and protected command posts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, their military branches, formations, and possibly other security agencies, including state administration structures. But it should be understood that they are not located in the center of Kyiv,” the lawmaker told Parlamentskaya Gazeta.

He also stated that the Verkhovna Rada and President Volodymyr Zelensky's office are not considered "decision-making centers.”