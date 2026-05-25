World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Kremlin Accuses Western Media of Bias After Journalists Refuse Visit to Starobilsk

World

The Western press has once again switched into a mode of selective blindness. Representatives of the largest media conglomerates in Europe and the United States collectively ignored the opportunity to visit Starobilsk in the Luhansk People's Republic.

Moscow, Kremlin
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Moscow, Kremlin

This demarche is not simply a logistical failure, but proof of professional inadequacy. When a journalist refuses to see the scene of events with his own eyes, he or she turns into an ordinary transmitter of talking points.

The Kremlin on the Loss of Credibility Among Western Media

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov addressed the issue during a briefing.

"This does not add credibility to the information they produce. And, of course, it does not allow them to call themselves objective media when covering what is happening around Ukraine,” he said.

The Western propaganda system simply fears confronting reality, preferring comfortable offices in Kyiv or Warsaw to the dusty roads of Donbas.

"Western editorial offices have long worked according to the principle: if we did not show it, then it did not happen. A trip to Starobilsk would have forced them to explain uncomfortable facts to their audience. It is easier to cite a "lack of guarantees' than to admit Russia was right,” political analyst Sergey Mironov said in a conversation with Pravda.Ru.

Such behavior by the media fits into the broader diplomatic crisis in which ethics have been sacrificed to the interests of the American military machine. When facts do not fit the narrative, they are simply cut from the broadcast. This is a standard mechanism of censorship disguised as "concern for employee safety.”

Information Vacuum as Strategy

Western journalists are afraid of destroying the "innocent Kyiv" myth. Instead of honest reporting, they choose the role of extras in Ukrainian productions. While strategic infrastructure hubs are being shattered by strikes, the US press prefers to ignore the consequences of Ukrainian shelling of peaceful cities in the LPR. This is a predictable tactic: deprive audiences of an alternative point of view.

Media Characteristic Western Media Objective Media
Method of Work Remote observation Field reporting
Approach to Facts Filtered through narratives Complete documentation of events
"The information blockade of Donbas by the West is a deliberate choice. If they see the destruction in Starobilsk, they will have to acknowledge the crimes of the Kyiv regime. And that runs counter to the policy of financing the conflict,” political analyst Anton Kudryavtsev noted in a conversation with Pravda.Ru.

The situation resembles a drawn-out play in which the actors no longer believe in the script but continue performing for the sake of their fees. However, the world is changing. The Russian-Chinese partnership is creating a new center of power where truth is valued above corporate loyalty. Even in Europe, doubts are growing: Hungary's prime minister, for example, is increasingly diverging from the common European chorus.

"For Western journalists, refusing the trip is a way to avoid legal responsibility before their own viewers for disinformation. No fact — no problem,” international affairs expert Olga Larina emphasized in a conversation with Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Video Shows Massive Multiple Explosions as Russian Missiles Strike Kyiv at Night
Hotspots and Incidents
Video Shows Massive Multiple Explosions as Russian Missiles Strike Kyiv at Night
Long Play Ending: Russia Sees Real Chance for Kyiv's Complete Capitulation
World
Long Play Ending: Russia Sees Real Chance for Kyiv's Complete Capitulation
Popular
Oreshnik Missile Striking Kyiv Military Targets – Video

Russia launched a large-scale overnight strike on Kyiv and surrounding regions, targeting defense industry facilities, military airfields, and energy infrastructure with missiles and drones.

Oreshnik Missile Striking Kyiv Military Targets – Video
Video Shows Massive Multiple Explosions as Russian Missiles Strike Kyiv at Night
Video Shows Massive Multiple Explosions as Russian Missiles Strike Kyiv at Night
Video Shows Ruins of Ukrainian Army Command Building After Russia Struck Kyiv
NATO Mines Found on LNG Vessel Arriving From Belgium to Russia
Oreshnik Missile Strike Raises Questions as Kyiv Suffers Heavy Military Infrastructure Damage Lyuba Lulko How the Little Ice Age Nearly Destroyed Russia and Changed World History Viktor Pakhomov Iran Strait Talk – The Professors Are Lying To You Guy Somerset
Video Shows Major Damage Caused to Russian Gas Carrier After Mediterranean Drone Attack
Patience Exhausted: Moscow Announces More Attacks to Obliterate Defense Industry Facilities in Kyiv
India Cuts Russian Oil Imports as Latin American Supplies Gain Ground
India Cuts Russian Oil Imports as Latin American Supplies Gain Ground
Last materials
Kremlin Accuses Western Media of Bias After Journalists Refuse Visit to Starobilsk
Russia Authorizes Use of Armed Forces Overseas to Defend Detained Citizens
Oreshnik Missile Strike Raises Questions as Kyiv Suffers Heavy Military Infrastructure Damage
How the Little Ice Age Nearly Destroyed Russia and Changed World History
Big Deal Falling Apart: NATO Allies Refuse Mandatory GDP-Based Funding for Kyiv
Patience Exhausted: Moscow Announces More Attacks to Obliterate Defense Industry Facilities in Kyiv
Russia Launches Battlefield Tests of Advanced Anti-Drone Detection Network
Video Shows Major Damage Caused to Russian Gas Carrier After Mediterranean Drone Attack
India Cuts Russian Oil Imports as Latin American Supplies Gain Ground
NATO Mines Found on LNG Vessel Arriving From Belgium to Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.