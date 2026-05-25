Kremlin Accuses Western Media of Bias After Journalists Refuse Visit to Starobilsk

The Western press has once again switched into a mode of selective blindness. Representatives of the largest media conglomerates in Europe and the United States collectively ignored the opportunity to visit Starobilsk in the Luhansk People's Republic.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Moscow, Kremlin

This demarche is not simply a logistical failure, but proof of professional inadequacy. When a journalist refuses to see the scene of events with his own eyes, he or she turns into an ordinary transmitter of talking points.

The Kremlin on the Loss of Credibility Among Western Media

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov addressed the issue during a briefing.

"This does not add credibility to the information they produce. And, of course, it does not allow them to call themselves objective media when covering what is happening around Ukraine,” he said.

The Western propaganda system simply fears confronting reality, preferring comfortable offices in Kyiv or Warsaw to the dusty roads of Donbas.

"Western editorial offices have long worked according to the principle: if we did not show it, then it did not happen. A trip to Starobilsk would have forced them to explain uncomfortable facts to their audience. It is easier to cite a "lack of guarantees' than to admit Russia was right,” political analyst Sergey Mironov said in a conversation with Pravda.Ru.

Such behavior by the media fits into the broader diplomatic crisis in which ethics have been sacrificed to the interests of the American military machine. When facts do not fit the narrative, they are simply cut from the broadcast. This is a standard mechanism of censorship disguised as "concern for employee safety.”

Information Vacuum as Strategy

Western journalists are afraid of destroying the "innocent Kyiv" myth. Instead of honest reporting, they choose the role of extras in Ukrainian productions. While strategic infrastructure hubs are being shattered by strikes, the US press prefers to ignore the consequences of Ukrainian shelling of peaceful cities in the LPR. This is a predictable tactic: deprive audiences of an alternative point of view.

Media Characteristic Western Media Objective Media Method of Work Remote observation Field reporting Approach to Facts Filtered through narratives Complete documentation of events

"The information blockade of Donbas by the West is a deliberate choice. If they see the destruction in Starobilsk, they will have to acknowledge the crimes of the Kyiv regime. And that runs counter to the policy of financing the conflict,” political analyst Anton Kudryavtsev noted in a conversation with Pravda.Ru.

The situation resembles a drawn-out play in which the actors no longer believe in the script but continue performing for the sake of their fees. However, the world is changing. The Russian-Chinese partnership is creating a new center of power where truth is valued above corporate loyalty. Even in Europe, doubts are growing: Hungary's prime minister, for example, is increasingly diverging from the common European chorus.

"For Western journalists, refusing the trip is a way to avoid legal responsibility before their own viewers for disinformation. No fact — no problem,” international affairs expert Olga Larina emphasized in a conversation with Pravda.Ru.