Video Shows Major Damage Caused to Russian Gas Carrier After Mediterranean Drone Attack

Russian investigators reported that explosive devices likely caused the destruction discovered aboard the Arctic Metagaz gas carrier following an attack in the Mediterranean Sea.

According to official Investigative Committee representative Svetlana Petrenko, specialists inspecting the vessel found extensive fire damage, the complete destruction of the ship's control systems, and the collapse of two out of four gas storage tanks.

"The nature of the damage indicates external impact from explosive devices,” Petrenko stated.

Investigators Conduct Inspection Near Libya

Investigative Committee personnel traveled to Libya with assistance from Russia's Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry to examine the damaged vessel.

Specialists used aerial drones and underwater robotic equipment during the inspection as part of a criminal investigation launched under Article 361 of the Russian Criminal Code covering international terrorism.

Authorities confirmed that the ship's second officer and one sailor injured during the attack successfully completed medical treatment.

Investigators also stated that they found no evidence of fuel leaks or environmental contamination during the inspection.

Black Box Undergoing Technical Analysis

Officials seized the gas carrier's onboard flight recorder-equivalent system, commonly referred to as a black box, and have begun decoding its data as part of a computer forensic examination.

The Arctic Metagaz vessel was traveling from Murmansk to China when attackers targeted it near the coast of Malta on March 3, 2026.

According to Russian authorities, drones and unmanned explosive boats carried out the attack, causing severe structural damage and triggering a gas detonation onboard.

Russia's Transport Ministry claimed the assault originated from the Libyan coast and involved Ukrainian unmanned boats.

All Crew Members Rescued After Attack

The vessel carried 30 Russian sailors at the time of the incident. Rescue teams evacuated all crew members safely before returning them to Russia.

Authorities later towed the damaged gas carrier into international waters near the Libyan coastline.

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the incident as a terrorist attack and warned that such actions further destabilize global energy markets.

According to Putin, Kyiv's actions ultimately damage the interests of the European Union as well.