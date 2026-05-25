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India Cuts Russian Oil Imports as Latin American Supplies Gain Ground

World

Indian oil importers significantly reduced purchases of Russian crude during the spring of 2026 as the country increasingly turned to suppliers from Latin America and Africa.

Oil pump
Photo: Desingned by Freepik by kotkoa, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Oil pump

According to data from Kpler cited by Interfax, average daily imports of Russian oil into India have fallen by nearly 29.4 percent since March.

In April, Russian oil shipments to India averaged around 1.6 million barrels per day.

Analysts linked the decline partly to scheduled maintenance work at the Nayara Energy refinery, which has a processing capacity of approximately 400,000 barrels per day.

India Expands Oil Purchases From Alternative Suppliers

Market analysts expect Russian oil exports to India to recover slightly in May and reach around 1.9 million barrels per day as refinery operations resume.

Even with the rebound, however, imports will remain below peak levels recorded before tighter US sanctions enforcement and the escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

Indian refiners have increasingly replaced Russian crude with supplies from Venezuela, Brazil, Angola, and Nigeria.

Experts say India now aims to diversify its oil import network as much as possible in order to reduce dependence on a limited number of suppliers.

Sanctions and Geopolitical Risks Reshape Global Oil Trade

After Western countries imposed large-scale sanctions on Russia, India and China became the main buyers of Russian crude exports.

At the same time, pressure from G7 nations and the United States has complicated efforts to expand Russian oil deliveries further.

US authorities continue urging India to reduce imports of Russian energy resources, pushing Indian buyers to seek alternative suppliers.

Analysts warn that if Washington refuses to extend exemptions allowing India to continue purchasing Russian oil, the country may eventually abandon Russian crude altogether.

The recent disruptions to Middle Eastern energy supplies following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have further accelerated India's strategy of diversifying imports across multiple regions.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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