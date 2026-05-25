NATO Mines Found on LNG Vessel Arriving From Belgium to Russia

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said authorities prevented a terrorist attack involving a gas tanker that arrived from Belgium at the Russian port of Ust-Luga.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Красный, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Aerial view of Ust-Luga Port

According to reports, the vessel, identified as the Arrhenius gas carrier, traveled from the Belgian port of Antwerp to Russia for loading operations before preparing to continue its route to the Turkish port of Samsun.

During an inspection of the ship, divers reportedly discovered suspicious foreign objects attached to the vessel.

Authorities later used an underwater drone to inspect the objects and identified them as naval mines.

Investigators Say Mines Were Not Planted in Russian Waters

Russia's Investigative Committee stated that the magnetic sea mines found on the vessel were manufactured in a NATO member state.

According to officials, evidence suggests the explosive devices were not attached to the ship while it traveled through Russian territorial waters.

Investigators continue examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and the origin of the explosives.

Each Device Contained Several Kilograms of Explosives

According to information cited by RIA Novosti, each explosive device contained approximately seven kilograms of plastic explosive material.

Russian authorities have not yet released additional details regarding potential suspects or how the devices reached the vessel.

The incident has raised new security concerns around maritime infrastructure and commercial shipping routes connected to Russian ports.