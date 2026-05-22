Long Play Ending: Russia Sees Real Chance for Kyiv's Complete Capitulation

The upcoming visit of US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff to Russia could become a key indicator of major changes in discussions surrounding the Ukraine conflict, political analyst Lyudmila Adilova believes.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ President Donald Trump speaks to Steve Witkoff during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (54823862153)

Experts See Renewed Diplomatic Contacts as Positive Signal

Adilova, a professor at the Russian State University for the Humanities and a leading specialist at Moscow State University's information and analytical center, shared her assessment in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Earlier, Kirill Dmitriev, Russia's special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, confirmed that Witkoff is expected to visit Russia in the near future.

The diplomatic contacts come amid continuing difficulties in efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, where analysts have increasingly pointed to stagnation in negotiations.

According to Adilova, the resumption of dialogue represents an encouraging sign and an important step toward breaking the current deadlock.

"Negotiations need to continue under any circumstances. The fact that they stopped was not a positive indicator. The situation remains difficult, and dialogue is necessary,” she said.

Adilova added that returning to this negotiation format could indicate possible movement toward new agreements or developments.

Pressure on Ukrainian Leadership Continues to Grow

The analyst described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as one of the main obstacles to achieving peace, arguing that ongoing military operations help preserve his political influence and financial position.

"Today, various efforts are underway to push Zelensky out of the state in which he has effectively frozen himself politically,” Adilova stated.

She also claimed that corruption scandals surrounding the Ukrainian leadership continue to increase pressure on Kyiv and gradually limit its room for political maneuvering.

According to the political scientist, Russia must use existing opportunities to pursue its strategic goals while conditions for ending the conflict remain possible.

"Russia has a very strong chance to end the war and use the outcome to its advantage,” she explained.

Professional Diplomacy Seen as Key Factor in Negotiations

Adilova emphasized the importance of experienced negotiators in resolving complex international conflicts.

She described Steve Witkoff as a highly professional figure and argued that renewed talks could lead to changes both on the battlefield and in humanitarian issues such as prisoner exchanges.

"The negotiations were interrupted, but their resumption is a very positive sign,” she said. "This may lead to changes at the front and progress in prisoner exchange discussions.”

The analyst also highlighted the role of Kirill Dmitriev in the diplomatic process, describing his involvement as an important step due to his experience and professional competencies.

According to Adilova, the broader international environment continues to evolve as Western analysts increasingly discuss mounting pressure on Kyiv and the growing difficulty of sustaining long-term support for the current conflict strategy.

She concluded that the complexity of modern international relations requires skilled negotiators capable of managing sensitive diplomatic processes and advancing peace initiatives.