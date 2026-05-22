Russia Suspends Imports and Sales of Mineral Water from Armenia

Russia's consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has fully suspended the import and sale of Jermuk mineral water across the country after inspectors identified excessive levels of several chemical compounds in the product.

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Russia Expands Restrictions on Jermuk Mineral Water

According to the agency, laboratory testing revealed elevated levels of bicarbonate ions, chlorides, and sulfates in the Armenian-produced mineral water.

The restrictions officially took effect on May 22.

Earlier, on April 28, Russian authorities imposed temporary sanitary measures only on specific batches produced by Jermuk Group. The latest decision now applies to all products released under the Jermuk brand.

Rospotrebnadzor described the move as a temporary sanitary measure and stated that it had already notified the Eurasian Economic Commission about the restrictions.

"Misleading consumers regarding the medicinal properties of products may result in ineffective treatment and deterioration of health,” the agency stated.

Officials added that authorities continue monitoring the circulation of Jermuk mineral water on the Russian market.

Russia Also Tightens Controls on Armenian Agricultural Imports

At the same time, Rosselkhoznadzor introduced temporary restrictions on flower imports from Armenia starting May 22.

According to the agency's head Sergey Dankvert, Russian specialists also have concerns regarding Armenian fruit and vegetable imports.

Dankvert explained that authorities are currently conducting additional inspections of suppliers and reviewing guarantees related to product safety.

Restrictions Come Amid Growing Political Tensions

The latest trade measures arrive during a period of increasingly complicated relations between Russia and Armenia.

On April 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that Moscow remained "completely calm” about Armenia's growing ties with the European Union. However, Putin also stated that Armenia would not be able to remain simultaneously inside both the EU and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Later, on April 20, Pashinyan announced that Armenia would not return to active participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

In early May, Yerevan hosted the European Political Community summit attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders.