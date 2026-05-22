Moscow: 'Spirit of Anchorage' Is Fading Amid Ukraine Tensions

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov explained what Moscow means by the term "Spirit of Anchorage,” describing it as an atmosphere of trust established between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump during talks connected to the Ukraine conflict.

Photo: flikr.com by Luke Jones, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ View of Anchorage

Russia Describes the Meaning of the 'Spirit of Anchorage'

According to Ryabkov, the concept refers to the political understanding that emerged between Moscow and Washington during the summit in Alaska, where both sides reportedly agreed on basic outlines for a possible settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

The diplomat stressed that the exact terminology used by the United States matters less than the continued willingness of both countries to maintain dialogue.

Ryabkov said the key priority remains preserving momentum toward further cooperation on the Ukrainian settlement while simultaneously rebuilding broader interstate relations between Russia and the United States.

Russian Officials Say the 'Spirit' May Be Disappearing

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov argued that the so-called "Spirit of Anchorage” had begun to fade.

Lavrov claimed that Moscow made significant compromises during negotiations, while Western countries and Ukraine later attempted to revise or reinterpret the agreements reached during the summit.

State Duma deputy Dmitry Novikov used similar language, saying serious discussion of the "Spirit of Anchorage” would only make sense if a second round of negotiations followed.

"In all other situations, suspicion emerges that Anchorage was merely a one-time event,” the politician stated.

Lavrov Says Zelensky and EU Became More Aggressive After Summit

On May 20, Lavrov stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the European Union had adopted a tougher and more self-confident position following the Russia-US summit in Anchorage.

"There has been no progress, even in the behavior of Zelensky and the Europeans — no shift whatsoever. On the contrary, they are becoming increasingly aggressive and arrogant. We will take that into account as well,” Lavrov said.

Despite his criticism, Lavrov stressed that Russia still remains open to negotiations. He explained that Moscow initially believed the issues discussed during the Anchorage summit had already been resolved, but later concluded that this was not the case.