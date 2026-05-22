US to Deploy Typhon Missile Systems Near Russian Borders for Military Drills

The United States will temporarily deploy Typhon missile systems in Japan during upcoming joint military exercises, the Japanese Embassy in Russia announced.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Darrell Ames, Program Executive Office Missiles and Space (PEOMS), United States (US) Army, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ 2024-01-05 Typhon MRC 001

US and Japan Prepare Joint Military Exercises

The embassy stated that two major joint exercises — Valiant Shield and Orient Shield — will take place between June 22 and July 1, with additional drills scheduled for September.

As part of the exercises, the United States plans to deploy Typhon missile systems at the Kanoya Air Base operated by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

"The deployment is exclusively temporary and intended for training purposes. It does not imply permanent deployment. The United States plans to withdraw the system by mid-October,” the statement said.

The embassy added that after the exercises, the missile systems would remain stored at a US military facility in Japan, which Tokyo does not consider a permanent deployment.

Previous Typhon Deployment Triggered Public Concern in Japan

During similar exercises in 2025, the United States stationed Typhon systems at the US Marine Corps base in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, while promising to remove them by September 25.

However, the missile systems reportedly remained at the base until early November, causing concern among local civic organizations and anti-military activists.

Several activist groups later sent a formal appeal to Japan's Defense Ministry, urging authorities to pressure Washington into removing the Typhon systems from Japanese territory as quickly as possible.

According to reports, the United States eventually withdrew the missile systems on November 17, 2025.

Russia Previously Called Typhon Deployment Destabilizing

Russia sharply criticized the deployment of Typhon missile systems near its borders last year.

In August 2025, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the appearance of the American missile systems in Japan as a destabilizing move.

Zakharova argued that expanding missile capabilities in regions adjacent to Russia creates a direct threat to the country's national security.

Details

Typhon was a monstrous serpentine giant and one of the deadliest creatures in Greek mythology. According to Hesiod, Typhon was the son of Gaia and Tartarus. However, one source has Typhon as the son of Hera alone, while another makes Typhon the offspring of Cronus. Typhon and his mate Echidna were the progenitors of many famous monsters. Typhon attempted to overthrow Zeus for the supremacy of the cosmos. The two fought a cataclysmic battle, which Zeus finally won with the aid of his thunderbolts. Defeated, Typhon was cast into Tartarus, or buried underneath Mount Etna, or in later accounts, the island of Ischia.

