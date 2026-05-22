Armenia Respects Russia as a Superpower, Will Never Join Anti-Russian Campaign

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that Armenia will never become part of an anti-Russian campaign and emphasized that Yerevan intends to maintain respectful relations with Moscow despite ongoing tensions between the two countries.

Photo: Wikipedia by Martin St-Amant, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Armenian flag

Pashinyan Says Armenia Will Not Confront Russia

Speaking at a briefing, Pashinyan described Russia as a superpower whose interests deserve respect.

"We will not argue or go to war with Russia because that would be unserious. Russia is a superpower that must be treated with respect. The interests of the Russian Federation also deserve respect,” Pashinyan said.

At the same time, he acknowledged that many people in both Armenia and Russia would like to see a deeper crisis emerge in bilateral relations.

Armenian Leader Defends Zelensky's Visit to Yerevan

Pashinyan also commented on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent visit to Armenia. Zelensky arrived in Yerevan on May 3 to participate in the European Political Community summit alongside European Union leaders.

During the summit, participants discussed regional security, Armenia's growing cooperation with the European Union, and possible paths toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Armenia and the EU later signed an agreement launching a new partnership framework.

Pashinyan rejected criticism surrounding Zelensky's presence in Armenia.

"People ask why the president of Ukraine came to Armenia. Excuse me, but why should he not have come?” the Armenian prime minister said.

He pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin had visited Baku during the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and noted that the trip did not provoke outrage in Yerevan.

During the summit, Zelensky made several anti-Russian statements, but Pashinyan chose not to publicly respond. He explained that, as the host leader, he did not consider it necessary to react to every political statement made during the event.

"I do not believe that, as the head of the host country, I should censor or respond to absolutely everything,” he stressed.

However, the Kremlin later stated that allowing anti-Russian rhetoric at the summit contradicted the spirit of relations between Moscow and Yerevan.

Pashinyan Comments on Armenia's Future in the EAEU

The Armenian prime minister also addressed speculation about Armenia's possible withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Earlier, he warned that any decision regarding membership would not happen suddenly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously urged Armenia to clarify whether it intends to prioritize closer integration with the European Union or remain within the EAEU framework.

Pashinyan responded by saying that only Armenia itself has the authority to decide its future inside the organization.

"Regarding Armenia's status in the EAEU, according to the union's regulations, only Armenia itself can discuss that status. A member state may decide to leave, and no other procedure exists,” he explained.

He added that Yerevan remains prepared to discuss membership-related issues with other members of the economic bloc if necessary.

Details

Armenia officially the Republic of Armenia, is a landlocked country in the Armenian highlands of West Asia. It is a part of the Caucasus region and is bordered by Turkey to the west, Georgia to the north, Azerbaijan to the east, and Iran and the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan to the south. Yerevan is the capital, largest city and financial center.

