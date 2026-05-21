Video: Russia Launches Ballistic and Hypersonic Missiles During Nuclear Drills

Russia and Belarus have concluded joint nuclear force exercises after conducting missile launches and large-scale readiness operations involving strategic military units. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that all objectives of the exercises had been fully completed.

The drills marked the third round of joint nuclear exercises since Russia deployed tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory.

Ballistic and Hypersonic Missile Launches Featured in Exercises

According to the Russian General Staff, the first phase of the exercises on May 19-20 included a surprise inspection of nuclear forces. Military units were placed on full combat readiness, while nuclear munitions were delivered to Russian and Belarusian units assigned to nuclear weapons operations.

During the second phase, Russia carried out launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles, airborne hypersonic missiles, and cruise missiles, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

One of the key elements of the drills involved the launch of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Russia's Arkhangelsk region toward the Kura test range in Kamchatka.

The exercises also involved the Strategic Rocket Forces, the Northern and Pacific Fleets, long-range strategic aviation units, and elements of the Leningrad and Central military districts.

Putin and Lukashenko Stress Nuclear Deterrence

During a video conference linked to the exercises, Putin said Russia had no intention of entering an arms race but would maintain its nuclear forces at what he described as a sufficient level for national security.

"As I have said before, we do not intend to become involved in an arms race. Our nuclear triad will remain at the level of necessary sufficiency. We are carrying out plans that were developed decades ago,” Putin stated, according to the Kremlin.

The Russian president added that the nuclear triad must continue serving as a reliable guarantor of sovereignty for the Union State of Russia and Belarus while maintaining strategic deterrence and global military balance.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko also commented on the exercises during the video conference with Putin.

"We are absolutely not threatening anyone. But we possess such weapons, and we are ready to defend our shared homeland from Brest to Vladivostok by every possible means,” Lukashenko said.

The exercises come amid continued tensions between Russia and NATO as both sides increase military activity and strategic signaling across Eastern Europe.