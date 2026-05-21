Lukashenko Offers Man to Man Talks with Zelensky, Shares Plans to Join Ukraine Conflict

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that Belarus does not plan to become directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine unless the country faces external aggression. He made the remarks while commenting on regional security tensions and recent statements from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Photo: The Press Service of the President of Armenia is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko

Belarus Rejects Direct Participation in the War

According to Lukashenko, Belarus would only enter the conflict if another country launched an attack against Belarusian territory.

"If we are ever drawn into the war, including against Ukraine, it will happen in only one case — if aggression is committed against us,” Lukashenko said, according to BelTA.

He stressed that Belarus sees no military or civilian need to become involved in the fighting.

"We are not going to get involved in the war in Ukraine. There is absolutely no necessity for that, either from a civilian or military perspective,” the Belarusian leader added.

Lukashenko made the comments while responding to Zelensky's earlier statement accusing Russia of attempting to pull Belarus deeper into the conflict.

Lukashenko Offers Direct Talks With Zelensky

The Belarusian president also proposed a direct meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss relations between the two neighboring countries.

According to Sputnik Belarus, Lukashenko said he remains open to dialogue and willing to meet either in Belarus or Ukraine.

"If he wants to discuss something, seek advice, or address any issue, we remain open to that. At any location — in Ukraine or Belarus — I am ready to meet with him and discuss problems in Belarusian-Ukrainian relations,” Lukashenko said.

The statements come amid continued geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and ongoing international attention surrounding Belarus' relationship with both Russia and Ukraine.