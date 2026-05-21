Putin Calls Nuclear Weapons an Exceptional Measure During Belarus Drills

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the use of nuclear weapons as an exceptional and last-resort measure during joint nuclear force exercises conducted with Belarus. He delivered the statement remotely during the military training event, according to RIA Novosti.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Yars ballistic missile

The exercises took place amid growing tensions between Russia and NATO, particularly around the strategically important Kaliningrad region.

Putin Emphasizes Role of Nuclear Deterrence

Speaking via video conference, Putin stressed that nuclear weapons remain a critical safeguard for the sovereignty and security of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

"I have already noted this before, and I want to emphasize it again: the use of such weapons, nuclear weapons, represents an extreme and exceptional measure for ensuring the national security of our states,” Putin said.

He added that the current level of global tension makes the nuclear triad an essential guarantee of strategic stability and state sovereignty.

The joint exercises between Russia and Belarus have included training involving tactical nuclear weapons systems and missile forces.

Russian Officials Warn of Escalating NATO Tensions

At the same time, Russia's permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Dmitry Polyansky, warned that the situation surrounding Kaliningrad could become a flashpoint for a large-scale confrontation between Russia and NATO.

According to Polyansky, NATO military activity near Russian borders has reached levels comparable to the Cold War era.

"For now, there is little reason to hope for prudence from our European neighbors,” the diplomat said.

Polyansky argued that Kaliningrad could potentially become a powerful trigger in the broader political crisis between Russia and Western countries. He also suggested that only a firm military response from Moscow could reduce what he described as growing militaristic attitudes within NATO.

The comments followed recent statements from Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, who said NATO should demonstrate its ability to penetrate the Kaliningrad region if necessary. According to Budrys, the alliance possesses the capabilities to neutralize Russian air defense systems and missile infrastructure in the area.

The latest exchange of statements highlights the increasingly confrontational atmosphere between Russia and NATO as military activity intensifies across Eastern Europe.