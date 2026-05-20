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Chinese J-10C Fighters Defeat Eurofighters During Qatar Air Combat Drills

World

Chinese J-10C fighter jets reportedly secured a convincing victory over upgraded Eurofighter aircraft during military exercises held in Qatar, adding fresh pressure on the European fighter program amid declining support from key partner nations.

Chinese fighter J-10C
Photo: wikimedia commons by 颐园居, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Chinese fighter J-10C

Eurofighter Program Faces Growing Challenges

The disappointing performance of the Eurofighter coincided with confirmation that the United Kingdom, one of the aircraft's two principal development partners, has abandoned plans to purchase additional jets. London instead plans to continue retiring parts of its Eurofighter fleet while expanding orders for American-made F-35A fighters.

The declining priority of the Eurofighter program has also become evident through limited modernization funding. British authorities allocated financing only for a small portion of the fleet to receive next-generation radar systems.

Germany and Britain Shift Toward F-35 Procurement

Germany and the United Kingdom, both central partners in the Eurofighter project, have faced sustained pressure from domestic defense industries to continue ordering the aircraft and avoid purchasing the F-35A. Despite that pressure, Germany placed its first F-35 order in 2022 rather than committing to another European fighter initiative.

Defense analysts increasingly view the shift toward American aircraft as a sign of weakening confidence in the Eurofighter platform amid growing competition in the global fighter jet market.

Eurofighter Struggles in International Competitions

The Eurofighter has lost every major competition in which it faced the F-35 or the F-15, including procurement tenders in countries ranging from South Korea to Belgium. The aircraft secured export contracts primarily in the Middle East, where observers believe political considerations played a decisive role in purchasing decisions.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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