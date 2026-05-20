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Putin Wraps Up Two-Day China Visit With New Strategic Partnership Deals

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Russian President Vladimir Putin has completed his two-day visit to China. The trip focused on strengthening political cooperation and expanding the strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing.

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Putin Receives Ceremonial Farewell in China

At the airport, an honor guard and schoolchildren carrying Russian and Chinese flags bid farewell to the Russian leader. The children shouted the phrase "We warmly see you off” as Putin prepared to depart.

Putin arrived in China on May 19, where Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi welcomed him on behalf of Beijing. Chinese officials organized an official reception ceremony for the Russian delegation, which included an honor guard and children waving the flags of both nations.

Russia and China Sign Strategic Agreements

During the visit, Putin held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Following the negotiations, the two leaders signed a joint statement aimed at strengthening comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China.

Political analyst Pavel Danilin, an associate professor at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, told the newspaper Vzglyad that the agreements marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations.

"As for the official and business side of the visit, the parties signed 44 documents, including several strategic agreements. This represents a very serious outcome of the meeting,” Danilin said.

Moscow and Beijing Seek Stability in Global Politics

According to the expert, the extension of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation opens a new chapter in relations between Moscow and Beijing. He also stressed that the negotiations once again demonstrated Putin and Xi Jinping's ability to bring stability and predictability to an increasingly chaotic geopolitical landscape.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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