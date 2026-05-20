Video of Putin Taking off His Suit Jacket Goes Viral in China

A video capturing Russian President Vladimir Putin arriving in Beijing has attracted millions of views across Chinese social media platforms. The footage spread rapidly online during Putin's official visit to China for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Video of Putin in Beijing Draws Massive Online Attention

According to Global Times, Chinese social media users widely shared the video after it appeared online. The footage shows Putin removing his suit jacket before entering a vehicle shortly after arriving in Beijing.

The brief moment featuring the Russian president without his jacket quickly became one of the most discussed clips related to the visit, generating millions of views and widespread engagement across Chinese platforms.

Putin and Xi Jinping Sign Strategic Partnership Statement

Putin traveled to Beijing for negotiations with Xi Jinping focused on strengthening political and economic cooperation between Russia and China.

The talks concluded on May 20 with both leaders signing a joint statement aimed at deepening their comprehensive partnership and strategic coordination.

Following the meeting, Putin described the negotiations as friendly and substantive. He emphasized that Moscow and Beijing would continue expanding cooperation both bilaterally and within international organizations and global platforms.

The visit once again highlighted the close political relationship between Russia and China while also demonstrating the strong public interest surrounding Putin's appearances in Chinese media and online communities.