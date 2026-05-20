Russian General Warns Latvia Drone Launches Could Trigger World War III

If Latvia provides Ukraine with launch sites for drone attacks against Russian territory, it could trigger a third world war, honored Russian military pilot and Major General Vladimir Popov said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Диего Дельсо, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Riga, Latvia

Russian General Warns of Escalation Over Drone Launches

Popov stated that if drones are launched from Latvian territory, Moscow would first issue a diplomatic warning. If the attacks continue, Russia could respond with targeted strikes against the facilities used to launch drones toward Russian regions.

"This is a very serious problem. It would mark the beginning of World War III,” Popov told aif.ru publication.

He also stressed that a similar scenario could involve other countries bordering Russia. According to the general, Moscow could strike military infrastructure in Lithuania, Estonia or Finland if drones begin flying from those territories into Russia.

Russian Intelligence Claims Ukraine Plans Operations From Latvia

Earlier, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service stated that Ukraine allegedly plans to carry out strikes against Russia from Latvian territory. The agency claimed that Ukrainian military personnel had deployed drone systems at several military bases in the country.

Commenting on the intelligence report, members of the Russian State Duma argued that Western countries are drawing Latvia deeper into the conflict with Russia, increasing the risk of further casualties.

EU and Kremlin Exchange Sharp Statements

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described Russia's alleged threats toward the Baltic states as unacceptable in a statement published on X.

"Public threats from Russia against our Baltic member states are completely unacceptable. Let there be no doubt: a threat against one member state is a threat against our entire Union,” she wrote.

Von der Leyen added that the European Union will continue strengthening security on its eastern flank by maintaining collective defense and military readiness.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov sharply criticized remarks made by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys about NATO's capabilities in the Kaliningrad region.

"This statement borders on madness,” Peskov said in comments reported by RIA Novosti.

On May 19, Budrys said NATO should "show the Russians” that alliance forces are capable of breaking into the Kaliningrad region. He claimed NATO possesses the means to destroy Russian air defense systems and missile complexes there if necessary.

Rising Tensions Around the Baltic Region

The latest exchange of statements reflects growing tensions between Russia and NATO countries along the Baltic frontier. Kaliningrad, Russia's heavily militarized exclave on the Baltic Sea, remains one of the most strategically sensitive areas in Europe due to its proximity to NATO member states Poland and Lithuania.

Security concerns in the region have intensified since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, with NATO increasing troop deployments and military exercises across Eastern Europe while Russia continues to strengthen defenses in Kaliningrad and its northwestern territories.