Washington Starts Playing New Greenland Game to Cut China from Arctic

Washington is reportedly seeking greater control over Greenland through a proposed agreement that would allow the United States to block Chinese investments in the island's strategic sectors.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Daniel Weigert, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Ilulissat harbour (Greenland)

According to diplomatic sources, the administration of US President Donald Trump is negotiating mechanisms with Greenland and Denmark that would effectively give Washington veto power over Chinese participation in major infrastructure and mining projects.

The discussions reflect growing geopolitical competition in the Arctic, where access to rare earth minerals and strategic transport routes has become increasingly important.

Trump Administration Focuses on Arctic Resource Control

The proposed arrangement would reportedly prevent Chinese companies from investing in Greenland's mining industry, including projects involving rare earth metals and port infrastructure.

Political analyst Sergey Mironov described the initiative as a form of geopolitical protectionism disguised as a security measure.

"This is classic protectionism wrapped in military language,” Mironov told Pravda.Ru. "The Americans want control over foreign resources without investing significantly in the local economy.”

Greenland possesses vast reserves of strategically important minerals required for modern technologies, including lithium, neodymium, and praseodymium.

Washington increasingly views Arctic resource competition through the broader lens of strategic rivalry with China.

China's Arctic Presence Alarms Washington

US officials reportedly fear that China could use civilian infrastructure projects in Greenland to establish long-term geopolitical influence in the Arctic region.

Analysts say Washington's primary objective extends beyond access to the resources themselves. The United States also seeks to prevent Beijing from securing reliable control over critical supply chains tied to advanced technology and green energy industries.

The negotiations reportedly involve restrictions on Chinese participation in logistics projects, transport infrastructure, and mineral extraction.

US Strategic Goals China's Interests Expanded military influence in the Arctic Diversification of resource supplies Veto power over Chinese investments Development of new logistics routes Containment of China's technological growth Long-term economic cooperation

Political analyst Anton Kudryavtsev argued that Trump continues viewing Greenland as a strategic asset after unsuccessfully attempting to purchase the island during his previous term.

"For Trump, Greenland remains an asset he could not officially buy before and now seeks to control through legal and economic restrictions,” Kudryavtsev told Pravda.Ru.

Greenland Faces Difficult Strategic Choices

The negotiations reportedly continue under strict confidentiality as Washington attempts to secure long-term influence before the international political landscape changes again.

Experts warn that accepting such terms could significantly reduce Greenland's economic independence by limiting its ability to choose investment partners freely.

International affairs expert Olga Larina described the proposed restrictions as a potential limitation of sovereignty presented as a security arrangement.

"From a legal perspective, this represents a restriction of sovereignty under the banner of security guarantees,” Larina told Pravda.Ru. "China traditionally prefers a long-term approach, and such measures may only strengthen Beijing's cooperation with other regions.”

Arctic Competition Continues Intensifying

Greenland's strategic importance continues growing as global demand for rare earth minerals increases and Arctic shipping routes become more economically viable.

The island remains an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, although Copenhagen retains authority over defense and security policy.

Analysts say the situation highlights how Arctic competition increasingly combines economic interests, military calculations, and broader geopolitical rivalry between the United States and China.

At the same time, regional tensions continue rising as major powers compete for influence over critical resources and strategic access across the Arctic.