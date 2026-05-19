Putin and Xi in China

China Gives Putin Very Warm Ceremonial Welcome as Ilyushin Il-96 Lands in Beijing

China formally welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin upon his arrival in Beijing for a two-day official visit focused on expanding strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Video footage published by The Associated Press showed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi greeting Putin at the airport alongside an honor guard and children waving Russian and Chinese flags.

"Welcome! A warm welcome!” children chanted in Chinese as the Russian leader descended from the aircraft.

Putin arrived in China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between Russia and China.

Putin and Xi Expected to Sign Major Agreements

During the official visit on May 19-20, Putin and Xi Jinping are expected to hold extensive negotiations covering bilateral cooperation and international issues.

According to presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, the two leaders plan to sign a joint statement on strengthening comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, along with approximately 40 bilateral agreements.

The sides also intend to adopt a joint declaration supporting the development of a multipolar world order.

Senior Russian Officials Join Delegation in Beijing

Putin arrived in Beijing accompanied by a large delegation of senior Russian officials, including five deputy prime ministers.

The delegation includes Denis Manturov, Tatyana Golikova, and Alexander Novak, as well as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut, Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, and Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina also joined the delegation alongside major Russian business and state corporation executives.

Among them are VEB chairman Igor Shuvalov, Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev, Roscosmos director Dmitry Bakanov, VTB chairman Andrey Kostin, and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin.

Talks Begin With Closed-Door Discussions

According to Ushakov, negotiations will begin with a narrow-format meeting focused on the most important and sensitive issues.

Broader talks will follow later with an expanded Russian delegation consisting of 39 representatives.

Officials from both countries expect the discussions to address economic cooperation, energy, technology, infrastructure projects, and major geopolitical developments.

Kremlin Rejects Link to Trump's China Visit

Russian officials rejected suggestions that the timing of Putin's visit relates to the recent trip to China by US President Donald Trump, which concluded on May 15.

"There is no connection between Trump's visit and Putin's visit,” Ushakov said.

According to the Kremlin aide, Moscow and Beijing traditionally coordinate summit schedules well in advance, and the dates were finalized shortly after a phone conversation between Putin and Xi on February 4.

The visit highlights the continuing expansion of Russia-China relations as both governments seek to deepen political, economic, and strategic coordination on the global stage.