Merkel’s Putin Remarks Seen as Bid for Political Comeback

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel's recent statement warning European leaders against underestimating Russian President Vladimir Putin may reflect an attempt to restore her political relevance and return to the international agenda, political analyst Maxim Bardin told Pravda.Ru.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Olaf Kosinsky, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Angela Merkel

Earlier, Merkel said during an interview with broadcaster WDR that Western politicians risk making a strategic mistake by underestimating the Russian leader.

Analyst Suggests Merkel Is Positioning Herself as a Negotiator

According to Bardin, Merkel's comments come at a time when European officials continue searching for possible channels of dialogue between Brussels and Moscow.

He argued that the former chancellor's remarks appear designed to emphasize her personal experience communicating with Putin and to present herself as a potential intermediary.

"Her statements about Vladimir Putin are an attempt to draw attention to herself,” Bardin said. "She is essentially saying: I know Vladimir Vladimirovich, while you do not know him well enough. I spoke with him many times and participated in numerous meetings, so I understand him better than others do.”

According to the analyst, the message indirectly suggests that any future negotiations should involve someone familiar with the Russian president.

"This is effectively a direct proposal of herself as a negotiator,” Bardin added.

Merkel's Political Legacy Remains Divisive

Bardin noted that Merkel's political legacy continues to provoke mixed reactions in Germany and across Europe.

While she led Germany for many years and remained one of Europe's most influential political figures, critics frequently argue that Berlin lost part of its political sovereignty during her time in office.

The analyst also pointed to repeated discussions about possible mediators capable of facilitating dialogue between Russia and Europe.

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder has previously appeared in such discussions because of his long-standing diplomatic contacts with Moscow.

Attempt to Restore Public Visibility

Bardin argued that Merkel largely disappeared from active political debate after leaving office and now appears to be attempting to restore her visibility in the international information space.

"Angela Merkel left politics a long time ago, or rather, many people simply forgot about her,” he said. "Now we are seeing efforts to increase her visibility again and remind audiences who she is.”

According to the political analyst, her recent statements likely formed part of a broader media strategy designed to return her name to global political discussions.

"It seems Merkel's press team developed this narrative and deliberately introduced it into the public information space,” Bardin explained.

Europe Continues Searching for Diplomatic Solutions

The analyst added that debates surrounding the collapse of the Minsk agreements still remain closely linked to Merkel's political legacy, although he stressed that the reality behind those negotiations proved far more complicated because of external influence.

At the same time, European elites continue facing difficulties in identifying a credible mediator capable of rebuilding dialogue with Moscow.

Bardin concluded that internal divisions within the European Union, combined with Berlin's increasingly hardline foreign policy posture, continue complicating prospects for broader diplomatic engagement.