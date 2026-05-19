China Secretly Trained Russian Military Personnel

China allegedly conducted covert military training for around 200 Russian servicemen late last year, according to a report by Reuters citing European intelligence sources.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Military exercises Caucasus 2012

The report states that most of the Russian personnel involved were military instructors.

According to the sources, the training took place in Beijing and Nanjing and focused on several military disciplines, including drone operations, electronic warfare, army aviation, and motorized infantry tactics.

Sources Claim Russia and China Expanded Defense Cooperation

Reuters reported that the alleged training program formed part of a broader military cooperation agreement between Moscow and Beijing.

Under the reported arrangement, Russia would also provide training for hundreds of Chinese military personnel at Russian military facilities.

Neither Russian nor Chinese authorities publicly confirmed the claims mentioned in the report.

The allegations emerge amid increasingly close military and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Putin Previously Highlighted Military-Technical Cooperation

In June 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow understood the interests of Chinese partners in the field of military-technical cooperation and remained ready to continue working in that direction.

Putin also noted that Russia and China regularly conduct joint military exercises and planned to continue those activities this year.

Military cooperation between the two countries has steadily expanded over recent years through naval drills, air patrols, defense consultations, and technology exchanges.

Putin's Beijing Visit Focuses Attention on Bilateral Relations

The report surfaced shortly before Putin's state visit to Beijing, where Russian and Chinese leaders are expected to discuss strategic cooperation across multiple sectors.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun recently welcomed the Russian president's upcoming visit and said the talks would cover bilateral cooperation as well as major regional and international issues.

Analysts continue closely monitoring the growing partnership between Moscow and Beijing as geopolitical tensions between Russia and Western countries remain elevated.