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Russian Intelligence Claims Ukraine Preparing Drone Attacks From Latvian Territory

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Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claimed that Ukrainian forces are preparing drone strikes against Russian territory from bases located in Latvia.

A soldier prepares to destroy a UAV at night.
Photo: Russian Defense Ministry is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0
A soldier prepares to destroy a UAV at night.

According to the SVR, Ukrainian authorities convinced the Latvian government to approve the operation despite concerns about possible Russian retaliation.

"Despite fears of becoming a target of Moscow's response, the Latvian side agreed to the operation,” the SVR stated.

The agency also claimed that Ukrainian personnel from specialized drone units had already arrived in Latvia and were stationed at several military facilities.

Russian intelligence warned that NATO membership would not protect countries that assist what it described as terrorist activities.

Latvia Rejects Russian Claims as Disinformation

Latvia's Foreign Ministry strongly denied the accusations and described the statements from Russian intelligence as part of a broader disinformation campaign.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže stated that Latvia does not allow its airspace to be used for attacks against Russia.

"FACT: Latvia does NOT provide its airspace for attacks on Russia. This has been repeatedly explained to Russian representatives,” Braže wrote.

The exchange reflects growing tensions between Russia and NATO member states in the Baltic region as drone-related incidents continue increasing.

NATO Aircraft Scrambled After Drone Activity Near Latvian Borders

Later in the day, Latvia reportedly scrambled NATO aircraft after authorities detected unidentified drones operating near the country's borders.

Officials also issued shelter warnings in several southeastern districts of the country as precautionary measures.

Authorities did not immediately provide details regarding the origin or type of the detected aerial objects.

Estonia Reports First Drone Interception Over Its Territory

The developments followed a separate security incident in neighboring Estonia, where NATO aircraft shot down a drone that violated Estonian airspace.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur stated that the intercepted UAV likely originated from Ukraine.

The drone was reportedly destroyed near Lake Võrtsjärv, and officials said falling debris caused no damage to civilian infrastructure.

The incidents highlight rising security concerns across the Baltic region as drone operations increasingly affect NATO member states bordering Russia.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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