Estonia Says NATO Fighter Shot Down Suspected Ukrainian Drone

Estonian authorities announced that a NATO fighter jet participating in Baltic air policing operations shot down a drone believed to be of Ukrainian origin over Estonian territory.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by АрміяInform, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Ukrainian UAV

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur confirmed the incident in comments reported by broadcaster ERR.

"We activated the necessary measures, and a fighter jet from NATO's Baltic air policing mission shot down the drone,” Pevkur said.

Drone Incident Reported Over Southern Estonia

According to the Estonian defense minister, the drone was intercepted over Lake Võrtsjärv in the southern part of the country.

Emergency and security services are currently searching for the crash site and drone debris.

Pevkur stated that authorities have not recorded any civilian damage resulting from the incident.

Estonia Declares Air Threat Alert

Earlier on May 19, Estonian authorities issued an air threat warning across parts of the country.

ERR reported that the Estonian Defense Forces distributed alerts regarding a possible aerial threat in southern Estonia, although residents in Tallinn also received the notifications.

The incident marks one of the most serious reported airspace security situations in Estonia since the escalation of drone activity in the wider region.

Baltic States Face Growing Drone Security Concerns

The Estonian incident follows recent reports from neighboring Lithuania regarding a suspected Ukrainian drone entering its airspace.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas previously commented on the reported violation after a drone crashed in the Utena district of Lithuania.

Authorities later discovered explosive materials at the crash site, raising additional concerns about regional airspace security and drone-related risks in the Baltic states.