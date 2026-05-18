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Merz Calls for Russia to Enter Negotiations as Merkel Warns Europe Not to Underestimate Putin

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Europe was increasing pressure on Russia while remaining prepared to participate in negotiations involving Ukraine, Moscow, and the United States.

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"We are increasing pressure on Moscow. Kyiv can rely on Europe's unwavering support,” Merz said. "Moscow must understand that it needs to negotiate. Europe is ready to sit at the negotiating table with Ukraine, Russia, and the United States," the German Chancellor said during a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

Europe Pushes for Unity and Diplomatic Engagement

The German chancellor praised Bulgaria for maintaining what he described as a path of European solidarity.

Merz also argued that Europe has gained renewed unity and determination following political changes in Hungary. According to him, that growing cohesion could move the continent one step closer to peace.

At the same time, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev stressed the urgent need for diplomacy and called for negotiations to begin as quickly as possible.

Speaking after his meeting with Merz, Radev said the prolonged conflict continues exhausting all sides involved or supporting the war.

"The time for diplomacy has come because the war is draining all participating and supporting parties,” Radev said, according to TASS. "It is important that these negotiations begin as quickly as possible.”

Bulgaria Calls for Balance Between Military and Diplomatic Tools

Radev emphasized that Europe must maintain a balance between diplomatic, economic, and military instruments while addressing the conflict in Ukraine.

His comments reflect growing discussions within Europe over how to combine continued support for Kyiv with renewed diplomatic initiatives aimed at reducing tensions.

Several European leaders have recently increased calls for dialogue as concerns rise over the long-term economic and political consequences of the war.

Angela Merkel Warns Against Underestimating Putin

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel also weighed in on the debate during a forum organized by broadcaster WDR.

Merkel warned European leaders not to underestimate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It would be a mistake to underestimate Putin, including now,” she said.

At the same time, Merkel described Europe's ongoing military assistance to Ukraine as "absolutely correct.”

The former German leader recently rejected suggestions that she could serve as a mediator between Russia and the European Union.

According to Merkel, negotiations with Putin require active political authority and therefore should remain the responsibility of current heads of state and government.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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