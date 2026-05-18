Lithuania Urges NATO to Attack Russian Bases in Kaliningrad

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said NATO should demonstrate its ability to overcome Russian defenses in the Kaliningrad region, according to comments published by the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Amber bracelet, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Kaliningrad, Russia

Budrys argued that the alliance must send a clear message regarding its military capabilities in the strategically important Baltic region.

"We must show the Russians that we can break through the small fortress they have built in Kaliningrad,” he said. "NATO has the means to flatten Russian air defense bases and missile systems if necessary.”

Kaliningrad Remains a Key Strategic Flashpoint

Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave located between Poland and Lithuania on the Baltic Sea, has long played a central role in regional security tensions between NATO and Moscow.

The heavily militarized territory hosts Russian missile systems, naval assets, and air defense infrastructure, making it one of the most sensitive security zones in Europe.

Budrys' remarks come amid continuing debates within NATO over military preparedness and deterrence measures along the alliance's eastern flank.

Europe Discusses Potential Negotiators for Russia Talks

At the same time, European officials have reportedly started discussing possible candidates who could serve as intermediaries in future negotiations with Russia.

Among the names mentioned are former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Reports suggest Merkel's experience dealing with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could strengthen her position as a potential negotiator.

Stubb has also shown interest in playing a diplomatic role, although Finland's NATO membership could complicate how Moscow perceives his neutrality.

Mario Draghi Seen as a More Neutral Figure

Observers reportedly view Mario Draghi as one of the more neutral candidates among the possible mediators.

However, the former Italian prime minister has not publicly stated any intention to participate in negotiations between Russia and the West.

The discussions highlight growing interest within Europe in identifying figures capable of opening diplomatic channels as tensions between NATO and Russia remain elevated.