Cuba's Defiance Could Complicate Any US Military Scenario in the Caribbean

Washington's attempts to destabilize the situation around Cuba could encounter serious resistance despite the island's difficult economic conditions, Russian military expert and reserve first-rank captain Vasily Dandykin believes.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Pedro Szekely from Los Angeles, USA, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Cuba

In comments to Pravda.Ru, the analyst assessed Havana's readiness for a possible confrontation with the United States and argued that forcing political change on the island would not become an easy operation for Washington.

Earlier, Cuba's Foreign Ministry stated on its official page on X that the country would firmly defend itself in the event of aggression from the United States. The ministry emphasized Havana's determination to protect national sovereignty against external threats.

Washington Accused of Increasing Pressure on Cuba

According to Vasily Dandykin, the current strategy of the US administration — in which Secretary of State Marco Rubio plays a prominent role — relies heavily on political pressure and attempts to influence younger generations inside Cuba.

The expert suggested that the White House is searching for rapid geopolitical successes after facing difficulties in other regions where Washington has increasingly been forced to rely on diplomacy instead of military leverage.

"You know, Cuba is not Venezuela. The situation there is certainly difficult. When there are absolutely no restraints inside an administration, when they supposedly want to abduct Raul Castro, perhaps out of anger over what happened in the past, it says a lot. It is no secret that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is ethnically Cuban. Of course, they are counting on the youth. But the logic of people who completely blocked Cuba, imposed a blockade, and then complain that the Cuban government refuses to surrender — that is difficult to call logic,” Dandykin said.

Cuba Cannot Match Iran Militarily

The analyst acknowledged that Cuba's military capabilities are incomparable to those of Iran. Unlike Tehran, Havana lacks advanced missile technologies, large-scale industrial resources, and broad regional strategic depth.

Dandykin noted that Iran possesses significant geopolitical advantages, including access to the Caspian region and cooperation with both Russia and China. Cuba, by contrast, remains geographically isolated and economically constrained.

However, the expert stressed that even under such conditions any aggressive scenario against Havana would require considerable American resources and could lead to substantial losses.

"No, Cuba does not have the same capabilities as Iran — neither in missile weapons nor in many other areas. Iran, despite sanctions, is a huge country with access to the Caspian Sea and cooperation with Russia and China. The capabilities are completely different. But I want to say that for the United States this would still involve serious losses. Of course, they may attempt something, perhaps even deploy an aircraft carrier. Time will tell,” he explained.

Ideological Stability Remains a Key Factor

Dandykin argued that Cuba differs from many other states because of its strong ideological cohesion and historical willingness to resist external pressure.

He also warned against excessive reliance on automated geopolitical planning and predictive technologies that may underestimate a nation's readiness to defend its territory and political system.

According to the analyst, modern conflicts increasingly involve not only traditional military force but also algorithmic forecasting models designed to anticipate political crises and destabilization scenarios before they escalate into open confrontation.

The expert concluded that despite the asymmetry of forces, any attempt to impose political change on Cuba through external pressure or military escalation would remain a highly risky undertaking.