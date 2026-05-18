Russia Can Avoid Global Energy Crisis With Smart Economic Policy

Russia has the capacity to fully offset the consequences of the global energy crisis if it applies грамотное economic management and prioritizes domestic stability over short-term export profits, according to financial analyst and economist Mikhail Belyaev.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Oil growth

In comments to Pravda.Ru, the expert argued that Russia's large surplus of oil and natural gas gives the country a unique opportunity to shield its internal market from external turbulence even amid rising geopolitical tensions and soaring global energy prices.

Earlier, The Financial Times reported that the global energy crisis is entering a new and more dangerous phase due to escalating instability in the Middle East ahead of the summer season. Some forecasts suggest that Brent crude prices could rise to as much as $180 per barrel, forcing governments around the world to introduce emergency economic protection measures.

Export Barriers Could Protect the Domestic Market

According to Mikhail Belyaev, one of the key tools available to Russian authorities is the use of protective export duties on energy resources. Such measures would help isolate the domestic market from sharp global price increases affecting other economies.

"If we approach the crisis rationally, then Russia should not be affected by it in any way. A country that produces oil and gas in excess quantities sufficient for export should not suffer. Even if global energy prices rise, competent economic management allows the introduction of protective duties that shield the domestic market from external shocks,” Belyaev explained.

The analyst acknowledged that such policies often face criticism because of concerns over reduced export revenues. However, he stressed that this approach misunderstands the true foundations of economic strength.

Economic Strength Depends on Domestic Production

Belyaev argued that the real power of a national economy lies not in export earnings alone, but in the scale and efficiency of domestic production and GDP growth.

According to the economist, temporary reductions in external revenues can be compensated through stronger industrial activity within the country. This becomes particularly important during periods of global instability, supply disruptions, and fuel shortages caused by production bottlenecks.

"We may reduce export revenues, of course, but the essence of an economy is not what it earns from exports. That is a primitive understanding of economics. The strength of an economy lies in domestic production, in the volume of GDP created and the efficiency of its generation,” the analyst said.

Russia Faces a Different Situation Than Import-Dependent Economies

Unlike many countries heavily dependent on imported energy, Russia remains one of the world's largest exporters of oil and gas. This gives Moscow significantly greater flexibility in managing price volatility and energy supply disruptions.

Belyaev emphasized that effective state regulation becomes especially important as energy markets experience growing instability and European gas prices continue rising because of fears surrounding future supplies.

In his view, the global economic environment is also becoming increasingly unstable due to structural problems within the international financial system. These shifts are forcing central banks and governments worldwide to reconsider their approaches to reserves, monetary policy, and long-term economic planning.

Key Economic Principles Highlighted by the Analyst

Economic Tool Purpose Protective export duties Shield the domestic market from global price spikes Support for internal production Strengthen GDP growth and industrial activity Controlled resource management Maintain energy stability during global crises Reduced dependence on exports Increase long-term economic resilience

The analyst concluded that countries capable of balancing domestic interests with export policy will be in the strongest position during the next stage of the global energy crisis.