Iran is considering transferring its stockpile of enriched uranium to Russia instead of the United States as part of a potential peace agreement with Washington, according to reports citing informed sources.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Azadi Tower, Iran, Tehran

According to the report, Tehran has agreed in principle to a long-term freeze of its nuclear program rather than its complete dismantlement.

The proposal reportedly includes transferring around 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium to Russia instead of the United States.

Sources also said Iran could abandon demands for compensation for damages in exchange for economic concessions from Washington.

Tehran has additionally proposed a phased reopening of the Strait of Hormuz with guaranteed involvement from Pakistan and Oman in resolving any future regional disputes connected to the waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most strategically important shipping routes for global energy supplies.

Trump Comments on Possible Agreement

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Iran was highly interested in reaching a peace agreement with Washington.

According to Trump, Iranian representatives repeatedly proposed deals that differed significantly from earlier discussions.