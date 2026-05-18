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Russia and China to Sign Major Declaration on Multipolar World Order

World

Russia and China plan to adopt a joint declaration on the formation of a multipolar world and a new type of international relations during Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to Beijing, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

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Photo: Website of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation
Russia and China flags

Putin and Xi to Sign Strategic Declaration

According to Ushakov, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping intend to approve what he described as a conceptual document titled the "Joint Declaration on the Formation of a Multipolar World and a New Type of International Relations.”

Ushakov also revealed that the two countries are preparing to sign around 40 cooperation agreements during the visit. Twenty-one of those documents will reportedly be signed in the presence of the two leaders.

Putin's Beijing Visit Scheduled for May 19-20

Putin will travel to China on May 19-20 at the invitation of Xi Jinping, according to details released by the Kremlin.

The main focus of the talks will center on bilateral relations between Russia and China. The leaders are also expected to exchange views on key international and regional issues.

The Kremlin stated that the negotiations will conclude with the signing of a high-level joint statement and several additional agreements.

Kremlin Expects Significant Results

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow has "very serious expectations” for Putin's upcoming visit to China.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun confirmed that Putin and Xi will discuss a wide range of global and regional matters of mutual interest.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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