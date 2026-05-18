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Angela Merkel Rejects Role as Mediator Between Russia and Europe

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Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has refused to act as a mediator in potential negotiations between Russia and the European Union, according to reports.

Angel Merkel
Photo: German government website
Angel Merkel

Merkel Says Negotiations Require Political Authority

Speaking about the possibility of dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Merkel said negotiations must remain the responsibility of current heads of state and government because such talks require real political authority.

The former chancellor added that during the Minsk negotiations in 2015, she would never have considered asking an outside mediator to negotiate on her behalf.

At the same time, Merkel stressed that contacts with Russia should not remain solely in the hands of U.S. President Donald Trump. She argued that Europe also has the ability to influence the negotiation process.

"We Europeans are also a force that must be reckoned with,” Merkel said.

Debate Over Europe's Representative Continues

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder as a possible negotiator between Moscow and Europe. Putin argued that leaders who had made openly hostile statements toward Russia would not be suitable for the role.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz later responded by saying European countries would decide for themselves who should speak on their behalf.

Europe Faces Difficult Relations With Russia

According to Foreign Policy magazine, Europe could face a difficult and potentially dangerous period in relations with Russia after the end of the military conflict in Ukraine.

The publication argued that Europe's military capabilities and deterrence potential may remain its weakest point in dealing with Russian power once hostilities cease.

Russia has repeatedly stated that it has no plans to attack Europe. President Vladimir Putin previously described claims that Moscow is preparing aggression against European countries as "complete nonsense and a direct lie.”

Kremlin Sees Shift in European Rhetoric

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the growing discussion in Europe about future negotiations with Russia as a significant shift.

According to Peskov, the increasing recognition that European countries may eventually need to speak with Russia is a positive development.

He also expressed hope that a more pragmatic approach toward relations with Moscow would ultimately prevail in Europe, adding that Russia would be ready for such a scenario.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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