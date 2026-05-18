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Merkel, Draghi, and Stubb Named as Possible EU Envoys to Russia

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European officials continue discussing potential candidates to lead future negotiations with Russia, although the European Union still cannot agree on a single figure for the role.

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Photo: Openverse by Horia Varlan, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
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Merkel, Stubb, and Draghi Among Possible Candidates

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi are among the names reportedly under consideration.

  • Merkel brings years of direct experience dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, some European politicians view her previous mediation efforts as unsuccessful.
  • Stubb has previously shown interest in playing such a role, but Finland's NATO membership could complicate how Moscow views his candidacy.
  • Meanwhile, Mario Draghi is widely regarded as a more neutral figure. Despite that perception, he has not publicly indicated any willingness to serve as a mediator.

EU Faces Internal Divisions

The report highlights ongoing disagreements inside the European Union over who could represent the bloc in potential dialogue with Moscow.

Earlier, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas ruled herself out as a possible negotiator in talks with Russia.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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