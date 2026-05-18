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Russia Calls Zelensky’s Belarus Statements 'Provocation' and 'Incitement'

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The Kremlin has described statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding an alleged planned "operation” against Ukraine or a NATO member state from Belarusian territory as an act of provocation.

Minsk, Victory Square
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Victor Kovalenko is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Minsk, Victory Square

Kremlin Rejects Claims About Belarusian Threat

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Belarus remains a sovereign state and a close ally of Russia within the framework of the Union State.

According to Peskov, such statements amount to attempts to incite further conflict and increase tensions in the region. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that it has no aggressive plans toward Europe and does not intend to wage war against NATO countries.

Zelensky Raises Concerns Over Belarus

On May 15, Zelensky stated that Ukraine was aware of additional contacts between Russian officials and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. He claimed these discussions aimed to persuade Minsk to join the conflict in Ukraine or participate in actions against a NATO country from Belarusian territory.

Belarusian authorities have repeatedly stated that they do not intend to participate directly in military operations in Ukraine. Both Lukashenko and Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin previously stressed that Minsk seeks to avoid involvement while remaining prepared to defend its own territory.

Belarusian Officials Call Statements a Provocation

Oleg Gaidukevich, deputy chairman of the Standing Commission on International Affairs of the Belarusian parliament, said statements by Ukrainian officials about a threat from Belarus are designed to provoke escalation and prolong the conflict.

He pointed to earlier comments by former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Ukrainian military officials who suggested Belarus could open a "second front.” According to Gaidukevich, Minsk understands the purpose behind such rhetoric.

He insisted that Belarus has no intention of opening another front and warned that any attempt to drag Belarus into direct military conflict could destabilize the wider European region.

"We have always stood for peace,” Gaidukevich said.

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