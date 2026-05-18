Belarus and Russia Launch Joint Nuclear Readiness Exercises

Belarus has begun military exercises involving units responsible for the combat use and support of nuclear weapons, the country's Defense Ministry announced.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Yars ballistic missile, Strategic Missile Forces

The exercises involve missile forces and military aviation units. During the training, Belarusian and Russian forces will practice the delivery of nuclear munitions and preparations for their potential deployment.

The Defense Ministry stated that the drills aim to improve troop readiness, test weapons and military equipment, and organize combat operations from unplanned deployment areas.

A key feature of the exercises involves testing operational readiness from unprepared locations across the entire territory of Belarus. Military officials said special attention will focus on secrecy, long-distance troop movements, and operational calculations for the use of forces and assets.

Belarus Calls Exercises Routine and Defensive

The ministry emphasized that the drills are part of routine military preparation within the framework of the Union State between Belarus and Russia. Officials stressed that the exercises are not directed against third countries and do not threaten regional security.

Tactical Nuclear Weapons in Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus in 2023, and the transfer of weapons to Belarusian territory began later that year.

At the end of 2024, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the country had received "dozens” of nuclear warheads.

Lukashenko warned that any violation of Belarus' state border would trigger an immediate response, regardless of the type of weapon used.

The Belarusian leader described the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons as a proportional response to what he called the accelerated militarization of Eastern Europe and increased military activity by the United States and NATO.

The previous large-scale joint Russian-Belarusian strategic exercises involving nuclear-related operations took place during the Zapad-2025 drills in September.