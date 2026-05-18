Kremlin Signals High Expectations Ahead of Putin’s Strategic Visit to China

The Kremlin has announced that it expects substantial results from the upcoming official visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China. According to presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Moscow views the trip as an important step in further strengthening relations between Russia and China across multiple sectors.

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"We have very serious expectations from this visit. We have the most serious expectations,” Peskov told journalists.

According to the Kremlin representative, relations between Russia and China continue to develop in a broad and multidimensional format. In addition to trade and economic cooperation, the two countries are actively expanding dialogue in education, healthcare, science, and culture.

Russia and China Deepen Strategic Partnership

Peskov emphasized that every meeting between the leaders of Russia and China gives new momentum to bilateral cooperation and opens additional opportunities for expanding strategic ties.

The Kremlin spokesman also confirmed plans to launch a Russian-Chinese year of cooperation in the field of education, highlighting the growing humanitarian component of relations between Moscow and Beijing.

Further details regarding the upcoming negotiations are expected to be presented by presidential aide Yuri Ushakov during a separate briefing.

Putin to Meet Xi Jinping in Beijing

Earlier, the Kremlin press service announced that Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to China on May 19-20. During the trip, the Russian president is expected to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to preliminary information, the two sides intend to sign a joint statement along with several bilateral agreements covering various areas of cooperation.

The visit comes amid continued geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West, as Moscow increasingly strengthens economic and diplomatic coordination with Beijing.

Growing Economic and Political Coordination

Over the past several years, Russia and China have significantly expanded bilateral trade, energy cooperation, infrastructure projects, and financial coordination. China has become one of Russia's largest trading partners, while Moscow increasingly relies on Asian markets following Western sanctions.

Analysts note that the upcoming meeting between Putin and Xi may also focus on global security issues, the development of alternative trade mechanisms, and coordination within international organizations.

"Every direct contact between the leaders of Russia and China provides an additional impulse for the development and expansion of bilateral relations,” Peskov stressed.

Previous Putin Visit to China

Vladimir Putin's previous trip to China took place in late August and early September 2025. During that visit, the Russian president attended a military parade in Beijing dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II following Japan's surrender.

Putin also held extensive talks with Xi Jinping, during which both sides reaffirmed their intention to deepen strategic coordination and long-term partnership.

The upcoming Beijing summit is now viewed by many observers as another important milestone in the evolving Russia-China relationship, particularly as both countries seek to strengthen cooperation in response to shifting global power dynamics.