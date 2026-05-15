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China and US Ready to Support Ukraine Negotiations After Trump–Xi Talks

World

China and the United States hope for a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and are making efforts to advance peace negotiations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said while commenting on the results of talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to CCTV.

Wang Yi
Photo: kremlin.ru by Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Wang Yi

China and US Comment on Ukraine Negotiations

"Regarding the Ukrainian crisis, both China and the United States hope for a swift resolution of the conflict and have made significant efforts to promote peace negotiations, each in its own way,” the diplomat stated.

Wang Yi emphasized that complex problems do not have simple solutions and that peace negotiations cannot produce results in the shortest possible time.

Beijing and Washington Support Continued Dialogue

At the same time, the Chinese foreign minister noted that Beijing and Washington are prepared to maintain dialogue and play a constructive role in resolving the Ukrainian crisis.

Putin's Upcoming Visit to China

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that during the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China, the sides will discuss the full range of bilateral relations between Moscow and Beijing, as well as several international issues.

The Kremlin representative added that preparations for the visit have been completed and that it will take place very soon.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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