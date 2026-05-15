Zelensky Claims Russia Prepares New Missile and Drone Strikes on Ukraine's Strategic Targets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Russia is allegedly preparing missile and drone strikes against Ukrainian decision-making centers. The politician wrote about this on Telegram.

Photo: flickr.com by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky Speaks About Alleged Planned Strikes

"Specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense received documents indicating preparations by the Russians for new missile and drone strikes against Ukraine, including, as they state, against "decision-making centers,'” the Ukrainian leader said.

According to him, the alleged list includes nearly 20 political centers and military facilities.

Budanov Comments on Nuclear Threat

Russia has the capability to carry out a nuclear strike against Ukraine, but Kyiv sees no signs of preparations for such an attack. Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, who is included on Russia's list of terrorists and extremists, spoke about the nuclear threat in an interview with The Times.

"Russia has every capability to launch a nuclear strike at any moment and from any distance. Its nuclear potential allows it to accomplish this task. (…) I do not see any signs of preparations for a nuclear strike,” the official stated.

Kyiv Says No Immediate Signs of Nuclear Escalation

Budanov expressed confidence that he would personally know about any intention by Russia to launch a nuclear strike if such preparations were underway.