Iran Open to Putin’s Uranium Proposal, But Says Timing Is Not Right

Iran has said it is ready to discuss a proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the transfer of enriched uranium to Russian territory, but emphasized that any negotiations on the matter will take place later.

Photo: openverse by NRCgov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Nuclear pellets

Iran Confirms Future Discussions With Russia

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the issue was raised during his meeting with President Vladimir Putin, but clarified that Tehran is not prepared to begin immediate negotiations on the proposal.

"I met with President Vladimir Putin, and we discussed this issue among others. Discussions on this topic with the Russian side will come later, not now,” Araghchi said.

The statement indicates that while Iran is not rejecting engagement with Moscow on the issue, it is postponing detailed discussions for a later stage.

Background of the Proposal

The reported initiative concerns the potential transfer of approximately 450 kilograms of enriched uranium from Iran to Russia. According to earlier reporting by Axios, the idea was discussed in the context of diplomatic efforts aimed at managing tensions around Iran's nuclear program.

Those discussions reportedly took place in broader diplomatic exchanges involving President Vladimir Putin, including conversations with US President Donald Trump and regional leaders in the Persian Gulf.

However, sources cited in earlier reports suggested that the proposal was not accepted by the US side at the time it was presented.

Ongoing Nuclear Diplomacy

Iran's latest remarks reflect the continuing sensitivity surrounding nuclear negotiations involving Tehran, Moscow, and Washington.

While Russia has maintained an active diplomatic role in discussions related to Iran's nuclear program, no immediate agreement has been reached on the specific issue of uranium transfer.

The timing of Tehran's statement underscores that despite ongoing dialogue, key decisions on nuclear-related proposals remain unresolved and subject to further political negotiation.