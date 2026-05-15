Moscow Signals Possible Strikes on European Drone Production Sites

Russia could begin carrying out preemptive strikes against facilities in Europe that manufacture drones for Ukraine after the large-scale attack on the city of Ryazan, Andrey Kolesnik, a member of the Russian State Duma Defense Committee said.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Vojska Srbije, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Combat drone

Russian Lawmaker Points to Europe as Ukraine’s Rear Base

Speaking to Gazeta.ru, Kolesnik argued that Moscow should start identifying and potentially targeting production sites connected to Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory.

“It's already time to carry out preemptive strikes. It's time to start looking closely at where the drones that strike our territory and our civilian population are being produced. That is Europe,” Kolesnik stated.

According to the Russian lawmaker, European countries have effectively become logistical and industrial support hubs for Ukraine’s military drone campaign.

He added that Russia already possesses plans concerning possible strikes on such facilities, although the timing of any operation would ultimately depend on decisions made by the country’s military leadership.

Deadly Drone Attack on Ryazan

The comments came after Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian city of Ryazan during the night of May 15. Regional governor Pavel Malkov said falling debris from intercepted drones damaged several residential buildings.

Footage circulating online showed the aftermath of one drone impact on a multi-story apartment building.

According to Russian authorities, three people were killed in the attack and at least 12 others were injured.

The Russian Health Ministry later clarified that seven victims, including four children, required hospitalization. Two adults remain in serious condition.

Drone Production in Europe Under Scrutiny

The issue of drone manufacturing for Ukraine has become increasingly sensitive in Moscow as long-range drone attacks deep inside Russian territory continue to intensify.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry publicly identified several European companies and Ukrainian subsidiaries allegedly involved in producing drones and components used in attacks against Russia.

According to Russian officials, the facilities are located in countries including the United Kingdom, Germany, and Denmark.

The latest statements from Russian lawmakers may further heighten tensions between Moscow and European NATO members, especially as both sides continue escalating military and technological support efforts connected to the conflict in Ukraine.