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Rubio Says US Ready to Mediate Future Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington is prepared to act as a mediator in future peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine if both sides return to dialogue.

Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Department of State, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff

Rubio expressed hope that Moscow and Kyiv would soon resume direct discussions.

"We’re the only country in the world that can mediate and bring a conclusion to the war between Russia and Ukraine. The President wants to see the war end and if there’s something we can do to help it end, we are going to do it," Rubio said.

Washington Demands Signs of Progress

Rubio previously stressed that the United States would only invest diplomatic resources in negotiations that show tangible progress.

"We do not want to waste our time or devote energy and effort to initiatives that produce no progress,” he said earlier.

The comments reflect growing efforts by the administration of Donald Trump to position Washington as a key broker in any future settlement of the conflict.

Kremlin Rejects EU as Mediator

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov argued that the European Union cannot serve as a neutral intermediary because European countries openly support Ukraine militarily and politically.

"They are now effectively participating directly in the war on the side of the Kyiv regime and advocate the idea of inflicting a crushing defeat on Russia,” Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin, such a position makes European mediation impossible.

Failed European Diplomatic Attempts

Earlier this year, French President Emmanuel Macron announced preparations for technical-level dialogue with Moscow. Around the same period, his diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne visited Russia for talks with presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

However, Peskov later stated that the discussions produced "no positive signals” regarding Ukraine.

In March, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis also voiced hope for restoring relations with Russia, emphasizing Switzerland's long diplomatic history with Moscow despite sanctions pressure.

Putin Names Preferred European Negotiator

On May 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin said former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder would be his preferred European interlocutor for dialogue with Europe.

The suggestion triggered a sharp response from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"It is up to us, Europeans, and nobody else to decide who will speak on our behalf,” Merz said.

The exchange underscored widening tensions between Moscow and European leaders over who could legitimately participate in future peace negotiations.

The Kremlin has repeatedly stated that Russia remains open to dialogue, while Putin has argued that Europe currently lacks a genuine "peace agenda” and remains aligned with continued military confrontation.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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