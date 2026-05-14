Armenia as Something to Eat? PM Pashinyan Refuses to Cut Map-Like Cake

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan refused to cut a cake shaped like the map of Armenia during a campaign trip to the community of Gyulagarak, drawing attention on social media and in local media coverage.

Residents prepared the cake to welcome the prime minister during his pre-election visit. The dessert featured the outline of Armenia colored in orange and blue, matching the colors used in the government's election campaign branding.

Pashinyan Declines Symbolic Gesture

Video published by Radar Armenia showed Pashinyan thanking supporters but declining to cut the cake.

"No, no, thank you very much. I understand what you meant, of course, but we will not cut this cake. And I ask you very much — cakes, and generally anything edible, should not be made in the shape of Armenia,” Pashinyan said.

The moment quickly spread across Armenian social media platforms, where users debated the symbolism behind the prime minister's reaction.

Campaign Focus on Armenia's Recognized Borders

The incident comes as Armenia's internationally recognized borders have become one of the central themes of Pashinyan's political messaging ahead of upcoming elections.

Earlier, the Armenian leader described the 1988 movement seeking the unification of Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia as a "fatal mistake,” signaling a major shift from previous nationalist narratives that dominated Armenian politics for decades.

Pashinyan has increasingly emphasized the importance of preserving Armenia's sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders while pursuing normalization efforts with neighboring countries.

Position on Russia Sanctions

During separate remarks to journalists, Pashinyan also reiterated that Armenia does not plan to join sanctions against Russia.

"We have stated that we will not enter the sanctions regime, but we also will not take steps that would cause us to fall under sanctions ourselves,” he explained.

Armenia maintains close economic ties with Russia while simultaneously seeking deeper cooperation with Western countries and regional partners, forcing Yerevan to balance competing geopolitical pressures.

Analysts note that Armenia's leadership continues to pursue a cautious foreign policy strategy aimed at avoiding direct confrontation with either Moscow or the West.