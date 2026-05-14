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Russian Analysts Consider Nuclear Blast Over Ukraine to Neutralize Elon Musk’s Starlink Network

World

Russian media outlets have increasingly focused on the role of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network in the conflict in Ukraine, arguing that the widespread use of the system by Ukrainian forces has created a major communications advantage on the battlefield.

Nuclear explosion
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Federal Government of the United States, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Nuclear explosion

According to commentary published by Tsargrad, Ukrainian forces reportedly operate tens of thousands of Starlink terminals, while the use and import of the system remains restricted in Russia.

Discussion of Possible Countermeasures

The publication reviewed several theoretical methods that could potentially disrupt or degrade the Starlink network if political or technical agreements with Elon Musk and SpaceX failed to materialize.

Among the scenarios mentioned was the use of anti-satellite technologies, including Russia’s laser-based “Peresvet” systems and the “Nudol” anti-satellite missile complex.

The article argued that laser systems could theoretically target low-Earth orbit satellites. However, analysts acknowledged major practical difficulties due to the large number of satellites, their relatively small size, and their constant movement in orbit.

Concerns Over Escalation in Space

The commentary also referenced more extreme hypothetical scenarios involving orbital detonations designed to disable satellites through electromagnetic effects or orbital debris.

Military experts have long warned that large-scale destruction of satellites could trigger cascading debris effects in low-Earth orbit — often referred to as the “Kessler syndrome” — potentially damaging not only military systems but also civilian and commercial satellites operated by multiple countries.

The article itself acknowledged that such actions could affect spacecraft belonging to other nations, including states friendly to Russia.

Starlink’s Expanding Role in Modern Warfare

Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, Starlink terminals have played a major role in battlefield communications, drone coordination, and maintaining internet access in contested regions.

The system’s large constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites makes it more resilient than traditional communications infrastructure because damaged or disabled satellites can be replaced comparatively quickly.

Military analysts in multiple countries have increasingly highlighted the growing importance of commercial satellite networks in modern warfare, particularly in communications, reconnaissance, and drone operations.

Debate Over Undersea Cables

The discussion also touched on earlier proposals by Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeev, who suggested targeting transatlantic fiber-optic cables that help support internet infrastructure connected to Europe.

Such proposals remain highly controversial because undersea communications cables form part of critical global civilian infrastructure and carry a large share of international internet traffic and financial data.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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