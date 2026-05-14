Turkey Launches First Yeni Tip Landing Ship After Rapid 18-Month Construction

The Turkish Navy has officially received the first tank landing ship, Ç-159, built under the Yeni Tip project by the Turkish shipbuilder Anadolu Shipyard.

The vessel completed construction in just 18 months before entering service with the Turkish Naval Forces Command, highlighting the growing capabilities of Turkey's domestic defense industry.

Turkey plans to build a total of eight Yeni Tip-class landing ships. Authorities expect all vessels in the program to be completed by the end of 2027.

The project forms part of Ankara's broader strategy to strengthen its amphibious warfare and expeditionary capabilities while reducing dependence on foreign military suppliers.

The Yeni Tip landing ships are designed to transport armored vehicles, troops, and military cargo during amphibious operations. The vessels can support rapid coastal deployment missions, logistics operations, humanitarian assistance, and disaster-response activities.

Military analysts note that the ships will significantly improve Turkey's ability to conduct operations across the Mediterranean, Aegean, and Black Sea regions.

Expansion of Turkey's Naval Industry

The rapid construction timeline of Ç-159 reflects the increasing efficiency of Turkey's naval shipbuilding sector, which has expanded considerably over the past decade.

Anadolu Shipyard has previously participated in multiple Turkish naval programs, including auxiliary support vessels and amphibious platforms. The Yeni Tip project further strengthens Turkey's ambition to become a major exporter of domestically produced naval systems.

The Turkish Navy has recently accelerated modernization efforts that include new frigates, unmanned naval systems, submarines, and amphibious assault capabilities as regional maritime competition intensifies.