World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukrainian Court Orders Arrest of Former Zelensky Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak

World

Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court ordered the pretrial detention of former presidential office chief Andriy Yermak for 60 days, with the possibility of release on bail set at 140 million hryvnias, equivalent to roughly $3.2 million.

Andriy Yermak
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Andriy Yermak

Following the hearing, Yermak said he hoped friends and associates would help him raise the bail amount. He insisted that media reports had exaggerated his wealth and added that he had not prepared belongings in anticipation of being sent to a detention center.

"I think I have enough friends and acquaintances who will be able to help,” Yermak said after the hearing.

Investigation Linked to Broader Anti-Corruption Operation

The investigation conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) developed out of Operation "Midas,” a wider probe involving Timur Mindich, a business associate of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Yermak had already appeared in investigative materials connected to the Mindich case under the codename "Ali Baba,” a development that contributed to his resignation as head of the presidential office in November 2025.

Political Analysts See Growing Pressure on Zelensky's Inner Circle

Sociologist and political analyst Yevgeny Kopatko described the charges against Yermak as evidence of deeper tensions within Ukraine's political elite.

According to Kopatko, the case represents a major reputational blow to the Ukrainian leadership, especially when combined with recent public criticism voiced by former presidential press secretary Yulia Mendel in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson.

Kopatko argued that the ongoing investigations contribute to the gradual weakening and transformation of Ukraine's current political system.

What Investigators Claim

On May 11, prosecutors formally charged Yermak under Part 3 of Article 209 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, which covers money laundering conducted by a group or on an especially large scale.

Investigators allege that Yermak and several other individuals laundered nearly 460 million hryvnias — approximately $10.5 million — through the "Dynasty” luxury residential development project in the village of Kozyn in the Kyiv region.

Construction of the elite residential complex reportedly began in 2021.

Audio Recordings Published by NABU

NABU investigators released audio recordings in which Yermak allegedly appeared under the codename "R2.” The conversations reportedly involved discussions with a designer about furnishing one of the cottages in the "Dynasty” cooperative.

According to investigators, the property was intended for Yermak himself, while then-Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Chernyshov allegedly supervised the construction process.

Investigators also stated that Chernyshov's wife held a stake in the development company involved in the project.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
India Successfully Tests TARA Smart Bomb Kit Capable of Striking Targets 180 km Away
World
India Successfully Tests TARA Smart Bomb Kit Capable of Striking Targets 180 km Away
US Air Force Plans New Hypersonic Ship-Killer Version of AGM-183 ARRW Missile
World
US Air Force Plans New Hypersonic Ship-Killer Version of AGM-183 ARRW Missile
Popular
Donald Trump Arrives in Beijing: Lone Chinese Soldier Vs. Air Force One

Donald Trump arrived in Beijing to an elaborate state welcome hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, with dramatic scenes at the airport drawing global attention

Donald Trump Arrives in Beijing: Lone Chinese Soldier Vs. Air Force One
One Sarmat Missile Could Destroy Entire Countries Like Britain or France
One Sarmat Missile Could Destroy Entire Countries Like Britain or France
Governors of Two Russian Regions Bordering Ukraine Step Down in One Day
Pentagon Overestimates Damage to Iran’s Underground Missile Facilities
Governors of Two Russian Regions Bordering Ukraine Step Down in One Day Andrey Mihayloff Elegy for a Maverick – The Passing of Ted Turner Guy Somerset Political Storm Builds Around Zelensky After Claims of Corruption and Wartime Profiteering Lyuba Lulko
US Air Force Plans New Hypersonic Ship-Killer Version of AGM-183 ARRW Missile
Moscow’s Dream Island Unveils Giant 110 km/h Roller Coaster Project
Russian Ruble Climbs to Strongest Level Against Dollar Since February 2023
Russian Ruble Climbs to Strongest Level Against Dollar Since February 2023
Last materials
Xi Jinping Says Wrong Approach to Taiwan Could Push US and China Into Conflict
Teenage Boy Hospitalized After Swallowing 17 Magnetic Balls
Flagship Smartphones Could Become Much More Expensive Due to Qualcomm’s New Chip
Russia Launches Massive Missile and Drone Assault on Kyiv as Fires Engulf Ukrainian Capital
Governors of Two Russian Regions Bordering Ukraine Step Down in One Day
Moscow’s Dream Island Unveils Giant 110 km/h Roller Coaster Project
Elegy for a Maverick – The Passing of Ted Turner
Russian Ruble Climbs to Strongest Level Against Dollar Since February 2023
US Air Force Plans New Hypersonic Ship-Killer Version of AGM-183 ARRW Missile
India Successfully Tests TARA Smart Bomb Kit Capable of Striking Targets 180 km Away
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.